 Volume 13, Issue 95  |  November 26, 2021

The Plant Man: ‘Tis the season 112621

The Plant Man: ‘Tis the season

By Steve Kawaratani

“Tis the season to be jolly…” – Christmas traditional

Nearly a week remains in November, but the holiday season is in full swing, beginning with today’s Black Friday. What are the reasons that Christmas and Hanukkah are celebrated by not only generosity and selflessness, but may also be manifested by overindulgence and loneliness? I am not exactly sure (remind me to ask Dana), but there possibly could be a nexus to overeating, beginning at Thanksgiving. I’ll let you know, after I have finished one more serving of Catharine’s leftover mashed potatoes…

Fresh air can often combat the effects of over consumption, be it alcohol, food or shopping. Holiday gardening does not begin with a plastic Santa (although you could hang the Christmas lights this weekend). Waddle over to the mudroom, strap on your Felcos and slip on your goatskin gloves. Breathe in the fresh air (hopefully your neighbor isn’t filling your space with any form of second-hand smoke) and let’s check out the garden.

Sensibly, don’t trim your patio tree into a Christmas tree shape (save it for your indoors, living tree); but this weekend is a good time to lace and trim your trees. With cooler nights and diminished insect activity, it is safe to prune pine trees and eucalyptus. Thoughtful pruning will ensure the health of your trees and lessen the likelihood of wind damage – plants and property alike. In the true holiday spirit, it will also allow your neighbors to enjoy their treasured ocean and hillside views.

Are the heliotrope and salvia appearing a bit yellow and the lawn not quite green? Your plants are actively growing throughout the year in Laguna and require regular fertilizer applications. Ask your favorite nurseryperson about holiday feeding – your plants will be glad you did.

Insects and snails have been tough this year, due to prolonged, unseasonably warm days. Be vigilant for signs of pest damage – holey (not holy) leaves, insect frass (excrement) and slime trails. Control insects responsibly and don’t forget to pull weeds and rake debris, which can harbor pests and diseases.

Nothing lifts spirits more than color in the garden. Consider planting Iceland poppy, cyclamen, delphinium, snapdragon and pansy. And don’t forget to add a bright red poinsettia alongside your new flowers. 

Finally, add a good layer of mulch around all of your plants. It will help suppress weeds, give the garden a “finished” look and reduce water consumption (don’t forget to reduce water usage by at least 20%).

I completed my 62nd rendition of the battle of the bulge yesterday. Consider that the lines have been drawn; either give in to the holiday spirit and eat merrily, or be sensible and unsatiated. I say, let the season be jolly and diet after the New Year. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

