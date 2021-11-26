NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 95  |  November 26, 2021

Laguna Beach AYSO celebrates volunteerism, seeks new volunteers for key positions

Laguna Beach AYSO (AYSO86) held a volunteer appreciation night on November 16 at Ruby’s to wrap up another successful season. More than 100 volunteers and their families attended for a fun evening of burgers, shakes and raffle prizes. AYSO is a completely volunteer-run organization, therefore it is important to celebrate all of the coaches, referees, board members and team parents who work so hard to put on a soccer season for local kids. The kids in our community depend on this soccer program to stay active, make friends and build life skills for now and in the future.

Laguna Beach AYSO foursome

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of AYSO86

Sharing an evening at Ruby’s with burgers, fries and shakes

AYSO86 is looking to fill some key positions to keep AYSO soccer thrive and grow in Laguna Beach.

Consider putting your skill sets to work in one of the following positions:

Regional Commissioner – A leader for their program. This is someone with a vison of where they believe AYSO to go. Without someone in this role, there will be no future programs (no Spring, no EXTRA, no Fall).

Scheduler – Do you love spreadsheets? Come help design and manage weekly practice schedules where coaches sign up and games are coordinated.

Division Coordinators –These positions are a must for every division (U5, U10, U19, etc.) each season.

Program Managers – These are the people in charge of programs such as Spring Select, EXTRA, All Stars and VIP.

Volunteer On Boarding – It is a privilege to be an AYSO volunteer. Help their amazing volunteers navigate the system.

Communications/Marketing – Are you a marketing guru? If so, bring your expertise to help AYSO86 continue to improve with consistency and class.

Laguna Beach AYSO trio

Click on photo for a larger image

This family enjoyed volunteer appreciation night together

If AYSO86 doesn’t find these volunteers, there will be no future seasons. If you are interested in helping to make a difference, contact Rachel Holder at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. The more each person contributes, the more beneficial it will be for youngsters and the program to grow.

Laguna Beach AYSO 5 girls

Click on photo for a larger image

Plenty of smiles to go around in celebration of the volunteers

Laguna Beach AYSO raffle

Click on photo for a larger image

Youngsters gather for the raffle

Laguna Beach AYSO Food truck

Click on photo for a larger image

Ruby’s food truck serving patrons their menu favorites

 

