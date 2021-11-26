NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 95  |  November 26, 2021

Forty-one CERT volunteers participate in Annual 112621

Forty-one CERT volunteers participate in Annual Disaster Training exercise at The Ranch

On Saturday, Nov. 20, the City of Laguna Beach Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) conducted their annual disaster exercise at The Ranch Scout Camp. This exercise serves as a final skills evaluation for the new CERT volunteers academy and a skills refresher session for current CERT volunteers. 

Our Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is an organized and trained group of volunteers ready to assist in case of a disaster. 

forty one cert garcia and calvert

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

(L-R) LB Fire Chief Mike Garcia and LB Police Chief Jeff Calvert offer thanks and words of encouragement to kick off the CERT exercise

The Laguna Beach Police Department offers CERT training to its residents and businesses periodically throughout the year. Since September, the city has hosted a CERT academy for new volunteers at the Laguna Beach Community Center/Susi Q, meeting weekly and covering the topics of disaster preparedness, first aid, fire suppression, utility control, and search and rescue (to name a few). 

When a disaster strikes, CERT volunteers take action by: Checking on neighbors, suppressing small fires, conducting light urban search and rescue, providing emergency first aid and comfort, and helping to organize and direct spontaneous volunteers. 

forty one cert group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

(L-R) Fire Inspector Day, EDPC member David Horne, Fire Chief Mike Garcia, Fire Chief Andrew Hill and Brendan Manning, Emergency Operations Coordinator

On Saturday, 41 CERT volunteers who participated in the exercise consisted of 14 New CERT Academy graduates, 19 Laguna Beach CERT volunteers, four Dana Point CERT volunteers and four San Clemente CERT volunteers. 

Also in attendance were Emergency Disaster Preparedness Committee (EDPC) members Ernest Hackmon, David Horne, Matt Lawson, Sonny Myers and Bill Niccum who and/or participated as CERT volunteers.

The CERT program consists of 25 hours of classroom and hands-on training. Classes meet weekly on Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m., followed by one Saturday morning exercise drill to apply the skills and knowledge obtained during the classroom sessions. CERT training is free of charge but requires a time commitment because participants must attend all sessions to complete the program.

New graduates completing the course were sworn in as CERT volunteers by taking the Disaster Service Worker Oath administered by Mayor Bob Whalen.

forty one cert bob whalen

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Mayor Bob Whalen swearing in new LB CERT volunteers after passing final course exercise

The new graduates will join the ranks of more than 200 current active Laguna Beach CERT volunteers, helping serve the community when called upon. 

Emergency Operations Coordinator Brendan Manning offered his appreciation, “As a result of their contributions to the CERT program, CERT gives thanks to Mayor Bob Whalen for his support, LBFD Chief Mike Garcia and LBPD Chief Jeff Calvert, LBFD for the use of an engine crew to assist in the exercise, Captain Kuzmic, Engineer White and Firefighter/Paramedic Diamond. Additional thanks goes to The Ranch as a gracious host for this exercise every year, Laguna Beach Public Works for our trolley shuttle, OC Parks for the Aliso parking lot, City of Dana Point CERT and City of San Clemente CERT.”

Forty one cert volunteers and fire engine

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

CERT volunteers and city personnel 

Applications are open to people at least 16 years old who live or work in Laguna Beach and who have no felony convictions. LBPD reviews all applications and selects each CERT class. Graduates of the program will have the opportunity to join the City of Laguna Beach’s Community Emergency Response Team. 

To register for a CERT class, click here.

 

