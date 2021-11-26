NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 95  |  November 26, 2021

Festival of Arts presents off-site special event 112621

Festival of Arts presents off-site special event series

Hosted the first Thursday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m., Artists on Artists is a new series at the foaSOUTH Gallery that pairs a local, established artist with artist Kate Cohen for a lively, intimate one-on-one discussion about art and the creative process. Free to attend and open to the public, Cohen hosts a uniquely open and candid conversation with each artist, and on Thursday, Dec. 2, the series will continue with charcoal artist Katlin Sara Evans. 

Festival of Arts artists

Courtesy of the Festival of Arts

“Artists on Artists” at foaSOUTH features Katlin Sara Evans (right) and Kate Cohen on December 2

 Evans was raised in Laguna Beach and found her love of art at a young age. Once her passion was found, she never strayed far from a sustained studio practice. Currently teaching Drawing and 2D Design at California State University Long Beach and California State University Fullerton, Evans refers to her work as “abstraction rooted in realism.” The forms depicted are both recognizable and not, fading in and out of clarity. She shared, “My use of multiplicity and repetition pushes the work to dance between logic and illogical notions of thought and feeling through the isolation of fragmented forms in an unrealistic space.” 

 foaSOUTH Gallery is located in Active Culture at 1006 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach and is open daily from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The Festival of Arts showcases art exhibits at foaSOUTH Gallery year around, currently featured is Kate Cohen: Explanation of the Doodle. Admission is free.

 

