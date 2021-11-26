NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 95  |  November 26, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 112621

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Thank you, Mr. Sinatra

Dennis 5Hope everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving! 

Time to put all the scientific blah blah aside for a bit and cover some other tidbits: 

My mom and pop first discovered our wonderful Laguna on a tip from Frank Sinatra on August 29, 1939, the day they got married in Atlantic City back east. That’s right, THE Frank Sinatra! Here’s how it went down:

My pop was a member of the great Glenn Miller Band, playing the five-string banjo and the mandolin. His band had a gig that night in Atlantic City along with Frank Sinatra, who sang lead for Les Brown and His Band of Renown. My pop and “Blue Eyes” became buddies earlier that summer and hung out together when Frank’s band was in town. Dad’s band had just finished their venue and Frank’s band was waiting to go on next. They were outside the hall and were chewing the fat, as Mr. Sinatra was congratulating Mom and Pop on their newlywed status. The conversation went pretty much like this:

Sinatra: “Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. McTighe. You make a lovely couple. Have you planned your honeymoon yet, and if so, where are you going to spend it?”

My pop, who also had a first name of Frank replied, “We haven’t really figured that one out yet.” 

Sinatra: “Have you or your new bride Monet ever been to the West Coast?”

Pop: “Nope.”

Sinatra: “Give it a try, it’s beautiful out there with a wonderful climate. Anyhow, if you do decide to go out there, there’s a place in Southern California on the coast about 50 miles south of L.A. by the name of Laguna Beach. It’s a magical little beach town, home of a lot of famous artists and beautiful beaches and Laguna is surrounded on three sides by lush green hills and the ocean is a bright turquoise blue green. If you go there, it just might change your life. Earlier this year my band played in L.A. and between gigs I had a couple of days off to go exploring the area and I ended up in Laguna Beach and immediately fell in love with the place. I go there any chance I get when I’m on tour out there. I suggest you go check out this sleepy little artist community by the sea.”

Pop: “Sounds like a plan, Frank. Monet, Darling, we’re going to drive out west. I think Mr. Sinatra just made our minds up for us.” The next day they packed up some stuff into my pop’s Ford and began their long 3,000-mile trip to Southern California and this magical place called Laguna.

About a week later they arrived in L.A. and got on the old Highway 101 and began driving southward. It was a beautiful late summer September afternoon as they pulled up to the gazebo that overlooks all of Laguna and points southward. The decision was made in seconds. “We’re done with the East Coast and its humid summers and harsh winters! We’re moving out here!” The rest is history. 

ALOHA!

 

