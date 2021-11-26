The Madness of Masters and Mentors: LCAD Gallery Game Art exhibition
By MARRIE STONE
Stepping inside LCAD Gallery’s upcoming Game Art exhibition might feel a little like falling into an alternate universe. Things may look and sound familiar, but you’ll encounter some strange stuff along the way. Enter Bryant Koshu’s Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners set at your own risk. His abandoned home reeks of desolation and decay, of old childhood toys and boarded up windows. You’ll be tempted to touch Javier Perez’s roses, which look so real. Be careful of getting trapped inside Tayler Olivas’s sunlit cavern. Interact with the games or simply marvel at these masters’ intricate sculptures and artistic renderings. Everywhere you turn, fantastical worlds will unfold before your eyes.
Courtesy of LCAD
Tayler Olivas, concept artist at Insomniac Games and adjunct professor in the Game Art department at LCAD, will show in the upcoming The Madness of Masters and Mentors Exhibition at LCAD Gallery
The Madness of Masters and Mentors exhibition will open Thursday, Dec. 2 and run through Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Fifteen LCAD faculty artists will show roughly 70 pieces of original artwork from drawings and renderings to sculpture, film and interactive video games.
I caught up with Jason Oualline, LCAD Game Art BFA Chair, to talk about the department, its origins, and what makes this diverse faculty and their work so unique. He also gave me a sneak peek inside the exhibition and what visitors might expect.
The conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Stu News: Talk about the origins of the Game Arts Department at LCAD.
Jason Oualline: Sandy Appleoff Lyons launched the program in 2007. She had a theater production and costume design background and saw gaming as a new kind of storytelling in this interactive medium similar to what she’d done on the stage. She pitched the idea to LCAD and the board of trustees. Everybody thought it was a good idea.
We’ve obviously grown and modified the program a lot since then.
SN: Tell us about some of those modifications and how you’ve adapted the program over time.
JO: In the beginning, students could choose which path they wanted to follow. Did they want to be a 2D concept artist that came up with ideas for the games and focused on concept art? Or did they want to come in as a 3D environment artist where they were the one creating the environments and all the props and the assets to fill those environments? Or did they want to come in as a 3D character artist and make the actual 3D characters, giving them their bones and animations and all the other things that go into making the game. We followed that structure through 2014 or 2015 when Gavin Rich joined as department chair.
Gavin took over the program in 2014. This was before my time, but they reshuffled the program to get rid of the three tracks. By that time, they realized the tracks were too restrictive. Once a student chose to be a concept artist, all their classes were devoted and aimed at that. It didn’t give them enough room for exploration and discovering new options and new things.
Now everybody is a generalized game artist. We recognize that 2D artists need to understand a 3D pipeline. And the 3D artist needs to have a strong foundation with the 2D traditional mediums. It works well with our traditional background here at LCAD.
Courtesy of LCAD
Javier Perez, Lead Material Artist at PlayStation Studios and adjunct professor at LCAD, will show his piece “Roses.” Perez has worked on Call of Duty, Metal Gear Solid V and Planetside 2
SN: It’s a big program. How does it measure up against the other departments at LCAD?
JO: I think we’re currently around 160 students. Before the pandemic, we were over 200. We’re still seeing the side effects of the past few years. All the schools lost some students, so we’re trying to get back to full force and continue growing.
In terms of majors, we’re either the first or second largest major depending on the semester. We’re usually tied, neck and neck, with the animation program.
SN: What sets the LCAD Game Art program apart from other schools?
JO: Game art is very much a digital medium. Nonetheless, all our first-year students are required to take traditional fine art drawing and painting classes. They’ll study fundamentals of figure drawing and portrait sculpture. They’ll put their hands in clay and understand how that process works before jumping into programs like ZBrush and doing digital sculpting. They’ve got to understand what actual sculpting is before they do it digitally.
That’s one of the biggest things that sets our program, and our artists, apart from most other game design schools. Our students have a strong foundation in the fundamentals and in traditional mediums. We ride on the coattails of our Fine Arts department. Our students are taking those drawing and painting classes alongside the Fine Arts students. They’re held to those same standards, and they have to meet those same expectations.
Once they make the leap to 3D digital design, they’re able to take that foundation and apply it to all this crazy cool technological stuff. They’re able to push themselves much further because of that ingrained foundation from their first couple of years here.
SN: That sounds like an intimidating transition from traditional drawing to 3D design.
JO: The first semester emphasizes traditional art. But they have one introductory class in digital 3D. We teach them not to be scared of it. Some of our students come in with no 3D background whatsoever. Others come from high school programs where they’ve already got two or three years under their belt and they’re comfortable in 3D. Some students take a test to get out of that first class. But most of our students, even the ones that come in with 3D experience, have either potentially learned some bad habits or missed some other important things. There are so many different software programs, so they typically all still take that entry level class so they’re comfortable with the software we use at LCAD.
Of their three or four classes that first year, they’re all traditional plus one digital class. The next semester is similar with a lot of traditional work, but now we have a second level 3D class. We get a little bit deeper into it. We’re learning how to unwrap that 3D model and project it onto a 2D space so we can paint it and do all those things to learn the magic behind the mirror.
By their third semester, they’ve taken three mandatory 3D classes. Then the program opens up to them and they have a lot of electives.
Courtesy of LCAD
Bryant Koshu, Concept Artist for Skydance Interactive and Hard Surface Instructor at LCAD, will showcase an interior scene from The Walking Dead: Sinners & Saints
SN: The gaming industry sounds like an amalgam of several different skill sets. How do you prepare students across such a wide board?
JO: The game industry is so diverse. There are so many different aspects to it. It takes more than one person to make a game. It includes business and marketing, concept and ideations for the design of the game, the environment artists, the character artists and the animators. Once the artists hand over the models and rigs, then you have the visual effects artists and the lighting artists.
There are so many different roles within the business. To address that diversity and give our students all these options, we have to bring in a large cast of characters to teach all of it. As a result, we have the most electives of any of the programs. Probably 85% – maybe even 90% – of our current faculty are full-time studio employees working in the industry. There’s only a handful of us that have either worked in the industry and retired or work full-time in academics. The vast majority of our faculty are still holding down full-time jobs in the industry. So, the students are learning from the same people they’ll eventually be working with.
SN: What are the big companies that hire these students?
JO: Our faculty teach all over, so students get hired from a broad cross-section of businesses. Blizzard Entertainment, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Insomniac Games, Obsidian Entertainment, Riot Games, High Moon Studios, 343 Industries, Amazon Games, these are some of them.
Courtesy of LCAD
Phillip Zhang, Senior Environment Artist at Riot Games, will share a piece from his personal collection Ironmaiden
SN: Can you talk about the faculty – a few of these masters and mentors – and what they’re doing in the industry.
JO: Phil Zhang is currently an environment artist at Riot Games. He’s doing some awesome stuff [including work on World of Warcraft, League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics]. Neal Wojahn runs the VFX (visual effects) department at SuperGenius Studio.
Javier Perez is a senior Materials Artist at PlayStation Studio. Donald Ott is the lead Hard-Surface Modeler at Amazon Games. They’re all doing awesome stuff at their own studios. We’ve got people from Blizzard and Obsidian and High Moon Studios and 343 Industries. They run the gamut and they’re all doing their own different things.
[The complete list of exhibitors includes Alexander Gonzalez, Bryant Koshu, Daniel Cuatt, Ehren Bienert, Eric Young, Gavin Rich, Javier Perez, Kathy Zuniga, Lou Police, Neal Wojahn, Phil Zhang, Robert Stacy, Tayler Olivas, Thomas Olson, Kari Dunham, Amanda Fisher, Matthew Taylor, Robert Stacy and Donald Ott.]
SN: What can people expect to see at the exhibition?
JO: It’s a very diverse exhibition, which is what makes it so exciting. We’ll have everything from actual working prototypes of games on tablets to traditional sculptures and statues. We’ll have traditional paintings and film reels on TV screens. It’s going to run the gamut. Again, it speaks to the diversity of our faculty, what we do, and what we teach. Some of this is actual professional work done for studios and some of it will be personal work.
The exhibit is a good cross-section. It should give audiences an understanding of what artists go through on a daily basis.
Courtesy of LCAD
Animator, director and 3D artist Matthew Taylor directs animated music videos, commercials and 3D motion graphics. His creation “Portrait Face” will be showcased at The Madness of Masters and Mentors Exhibition.
Join the LCAD faculty for the gallery opening and reception on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach. LCAD Gallery Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday. Admission is free.
This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.