 Volume 13, Issue 94  |  November 23, 2021

Meet Pets of the Week Tasha and Tamia 112321

Meet Pets of the Week Tasha and Tamia 

Tasha and Tamia are currently taking over Pet of the Week. Both kittens are 3 1/2-month-old spayed shorthair Tabbys. They both do not have to be adopted together, but it is always encouraged. Tasha and Tamia are very outgoing and outspoken. They love to have fun all the time. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Tasha and Tamia adopted as soon as possible.

Meet Pets of the Week Tasha and Tamia

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

These two kittens are hoping to find a new home for the holidays 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animals adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For information on adoption procedures, call 949.497.3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

