 Volume 13, Issue 94  |  November 23, 2021

Where Did All the Animals Go FP 112321

Where Did All the Animals Go?

Artist and Founder of Drawing for the Planet, Jane Lee McCracken, leads “Where Did All the Animals Go?” – a virtual drawing workshop for all ages which will inspire empathy for the animals we share this beautiful planet with.

Where Did All the Animals Go collage

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

The workshop takes place on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. Supplies needed include ballpoint pens, paper, scrap paper and a printed image. (Participants will receive an email of reference images ahead of the program).

A Zoom link will be emailed to ticketholders 24 hours prior to the program.

Cost: Museum members, $5; Non-members, 10. For tickets, go here.

 

