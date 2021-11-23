NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 94  |  November 23, 2021

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach extends deadline for home art contest to spread kindness

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach in partnership with Locals for Laguna Beach is holding a community-wide art contest for philanthropy at home. The subject is “Laguna Beach Gratitude – For What Are You Most Thankful?”

A youngster works on his painting at the Boys & Girls Club

The submission deadline has been extended and artwork is now due by Friday, Dec. 17, midnight (12 a.m.). Originals may be mailed to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92561 or delivered there to a drop-off box. Winners will be announced later in December. The requested size is 8 1/2” by 11” one-dimensional visual art. Digital submissions of the same size may be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Awards will be given in four different age categories: up to 4 years, 5-10 years, 11-13 years and 14-18 years. Winning imagery will be used to spread kindness throughout Laguna Beach via yard signs and merchandise to promote love in action. Judging will be by jury with representation from Laguna College of Art + Design, LOCA and Laguna Art Museum. Each winner will receive a Locals for Laguna Swag Bag filled with $200 in gift cards and products from local retailers. All participants will receive a special gift. To learn more on how to get involved, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

