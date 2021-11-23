NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 94  |  November 23, 2021

First Annual Mask-A-Rad Bash showcases FP 112321

First Annual Mask-A-Rad Bash showcases local talent, raises more than $13,000 for LBCAC

After the success of their First Annual Mask-a-Rad Bash, raising more than $13,000, the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) kicks off their Season of Giving, still in need of donations to keep the arts thriving in Laguna Beach.

On the balmy Saturday before Halloween (October 30), the LBCAC hosted their first Mask-a-Rad bash at the exclusive Moss Point Estate. Based on the amazing support of the attendees and the quality of the local artists who performed, LBCAC Founder Rick Conkey committed to making the Mask-a-Rad fundraiser an annual event.

Mask A Rad Best Mask Diane Christopherson

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Katie Clark

Diane Christopherson won for “Best Mask”

“The entertainers were stellar and succeeded in transforming the seaside Moss Point Estate into an epicenter for inspirational talent,” said Conkey. “The costumes and masks worn by our guests were so creative and the food provided by Executive Chef Stephen Orlick was gourmet, from the first dish to the last dessert. The event was a real celebration of the arts, while also raising some necessary funds. We have to find a way to do this event every year!”

First Annual Mask A Rad Segura

Click on photo for a larger image

Gerardo “Jerry” Segura performing

Talented entertainers who kept the evening lively. Gerardo “Jerry” Segura opened with his universal sound that had the audience hopping out of their seats to dance. A one-man-band entertainer, Segura pulls musical inspiration from around the world over a rhythmic baseline that brings listeners on an adventure of emotions and cultures.

First Annual Mask A Rad Weber

Click on photo for a larger image

“Laguna Tenor” Rick Weber, dressed as the Phantom

“Laguna Tenor” Rick Weber, who is the inspiration behind the LBCAC’s “Opera ReImagined” series, was dressed as the Phantom. He wowed the crowd with his classical delivery of some of opera’s most renowned tenor arias, as well as a few selections from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera.

Headliner, Ryan Heflin is a soulful, Southern California native who seeks to reawaken the soul and renew people’s sense of wonder. Heflin was instrumental in slowing the audience down, stirring them with passionate authenticity and moving them with beauty and emotion. Songs from his albums, “How to Undress” and “Where Does the Wonder Go!” were huge hits.

First Annual Schlesinger

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Robert and Deborah Schlesinger as Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King with Hilton Weinberg, Kathy Potter and Keith Venter. The Schlesingers won for “Best Costume.”

Conkey would like to thank all of the attendees who were able to enjoy the evening with close friends and like-minded supporters of LBCAC, as well as the artists who donated their time, talents and art for entertainment and the silent auction; the Morthand family, who was so kind to open their home kitchen for food preparation; special thanks to Executive Chef Stephen Orlick for the culinary artistry and to Danny Gray, of West Moon Productions, for the next-level sound engineering.

First Annual Jenkins trio

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Gary and Betsy Jenkins with Sandra Smith

To help keep the arts alive, the LBCAC relies on donations and volunteer activity to create sustainable change in and around Laguna Beach. 

If you would like to donate, visit their GoFundMe page, reserve the LBCAC for a private event, and/or volunteer your time and skills by inquiring at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

First Annual Mask A Rad Aubuchon

Click on photo for a larger image

Ken Aubuchon and Lisa Farber

First Annual Mask A Rad Nguyen

Click on photo for a larger image

Dennis Nguyen and Karen Phillips

First Annual MASK A RAD LAGUNA

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Toni Iseman, Laurie Nassif, Anthony Weege, Polly Onet, Steve Miller, Jon Nassif and Debbie Lewis

 

