 Volume 13, Issue 94  |  November 23, 2021

LBCAC Arthouse Theatre presents The Secret in Their Eyes on December 1

On Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents The Secret in Their Eyes from 7-9 p.m. It is an Academy Award winner for “Best Foreign Language Film” in 2010.

Synopsis: Hoping to put to rest years of unease concerning a past case, retired criminal investigator Benjamín Espósito (Ricardo Darín) begins writing a novel based on the decades-old unsolved mystery of a newlywed’s rape and murder. With the help of a former colleague, Judge Irene Menéndez Hastings (Soledad Villamil), Espósito attempts to make sense of the past. The journey through his memories sets him on a thrilling emotional path that leads to a shocking realization. 

Proof of vaccination or mask required. 

To purchase tickets, which are $10, click here

The LBCAC Arthouse Theatre is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. www.lbculturalartscenter.org

 

