 Volume 13, Issue 94  |  November 23, 2021

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month 112321

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is pleased to recognize Laguna Beach High School Senior Eliott Schaffer, as student of the month for November in the field of mathematics.

After graduation, Schaffer plans to pursue his higher education in the field of physics. He is co-president of the high school chess club and works in advanced chemical research during his free periods.

Outside of high school, he has enjoyed building his own go kart and taking higher level math and physics classes at the community college level. His eventual goal is to enter teaching or research and hopefully one day win a Nobel Prize.

The Rotary Club is celebrating 90 years of service to the community this month. The Laguna Beach Historical Society has devoted a special exhibit to the club’s history. It is on exhibit at the Murphy Smith Bungalow on 278 Ocean Ave. through December. The exhibit is open Fridays and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. and is free to the public.

 

