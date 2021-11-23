NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 94  |  November 23, 2021

There are high hopes for the Breakers’ girls basketball team’s 2021-2022 season

With the Girls Basketball season underway at Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) there’s strong reason for optimism. The Breakers are led by Junior forward Sophie Marriner and Senior Guard Anna Cheng.

Marriner was 1st Team All-CIF, 1st Team All-League and Team MVP last season, while Cheng was the team’s Offensive Player of the Year and considered one of the best all-around players in school history, ranking in the top 10 in career points, assists, steals and blocked shots.

Expecting to join them are freshman Kate Cheng, who’s expected to make an immediate impact; junior sharp-shooter Kenna Rudolph, whose 108 three-point-shots already rank her #3 in school history; the point guard tandem of junior Sabrina Yang and sophomore Alex Grombchevsky, who will split time at the position; sophomore center Elaina Seybold, who is expected to provide starter quality play coming off the bench; and last year’s defensive player of the year Brisa Campos. 

Other newcomers joining Kate Cheng include sophomore Izzy Gray, who can play both inside and outside; freshman guard Alicia Mendoza, who according to Coach Matthew Tietz provides “off the charts athleticism”; and senior guard Nikki Palaigos.

The Breakers have an 11-player varsity squad and more than 25 players overall in the program, making it the largest in terms of numbers in decades.

The team has played three games this season and currently stands at 2-1.

Their first game of the season was against Division favorite Capistrano Valley Christian (CVC). LBHS struggled on the evening with rhythm, according to Coach Tietz, while CVC shot lights out making 18 three-pointers on the evening.

Leading the way for Breakers was freshman Kate Cheng scoring 13 points, while grabbing 7 rebounds, while Marriner had 6 points and 8 rebounds. 

Laguna Beach lost 38-87.

LBHS again struggled in their second game, this time against Santa Ana but managed to pull out a 42-34 victory. Again, Kate Cheng was the leading scorer with 16 points and 13 rebounds, Marriner had 9 points, 15 rebounds, while Seybold grabbed 14 rebounds and Yang dished out 6 assists.

The team finally found their groove in the third game against Bellflower with a 68-26 win. The 68 points is the most scored by a LBHS girls basketball team in more than 12 years. 

The keys to the game were an aggressive defense which resulted in 23 steals and an unselfish offense that saw seven different players record at least one assist of a team total of 21. 

Kate Cheng led the way with 20 points and 12 rebounds, going a perfect 9 for 9 from the field. Marriner also had a great all-around game with 15 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Rudolph hit 5 three-pointers for her 15 points and added 4 steals. 

Seybold chipped in 12 points, with Grombchevsky and Yang running the show from the point, dishing out 6 and 4 assists respectively. 

The team has Thanksgiving week off but comes back the following week with games at Costa Mesa (Monday, Nov. 29), at St. Margaret’s (Tuesday, Nov. 30), at home vs. Bolsa Grande (Wednesday, Dec. 1) and Dana Hills (Thursday, Dec. 2).

 

