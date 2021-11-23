NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 94  |  November 23, 2021

Master Acjachemen storyteller visits UU Church 112321

Master Acjachemen storyteller visits UU Church in Laguna Beach on November 28

The Unitarian Universalists Fellowship of Laguna Beach (UUFLB) is hosting Native American storyteller Jacque Tahuka-Nunez of the Juaneno Band of Mission Indians at its Sunday, Nov. 28 service. The community is invited to attend for a fascinating look at customs and traditions of the native Acjachemen people of the San Juan Capistrano area. The service starts at 10:45 a.m. Visitors will have an opportunity to purchase native-made items following the service. 

Master Acjachemen Tahuka Nunez

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of UUFLB

Jacque Tahuka-Nunez

Tahuka-Nunez, a San Juan Capistrano native, has spent her adult life sharing her Acjachemen ancestral lineage. She has helped preserve and pass on her culture through the oral Native American tradition of storytelling. Most recently, she has worked as a cultural consultant for the Indian Cultural Center and Justice Center in Santa Rosa, CA, creating educational materials that reflect an accurate history of California’s indigenous people. She has shared her stories at multiple Southland venues, and recently taped and performed an original story on PBS Children’s Television. While preparing for the PBS show, she created a series of children’s books reflecting native culture.

Tahuka-Nunez resides in San Juan Capistrano with her husband, Ed Nunez, and their children.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach is located at 429 Cypress Drive, Laguna Beach. https://www.uulagunabeach.org

 

