 Volume 13, Issue 94  |  November 23, 2021

Net-Works hosts local concert guitarist 112321

Net-Works hosts local concert guitarist and composer Eric Henderson live on November 30

Net-Works invites everyone to attend a special evening with Eric Henderson, Laguna Beach’s own classical guitarist and composer on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at The Woman’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. 

Tacos from Laguna Feast will be served at 6 p.m. This is a free event, but RSVPs are requested, so contact Don Sciortino at 949.328.7230 to reserve your space.

In 1971 at the age of 13, Henderson was one of the only three people to receive the honor of being invited to study privately with Andres Segovia. After 11 European and nine U.S. tours over the next 10 years, Henderson returned to his hometown of Laguna Beach, where he began composing his own pieces and becoming one of the world’s most acclaimed educators of the classical guitar.

net works hosts eric

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Eric Henderson

Eric Henderson performs on Tuesday, Nov. 30

Henderson also studied guitar with Christopher Parkening, Angel Romero, Ernesto Bitetti, Emilio Pujol and Antonia Morales. He studied Baroque interpretation with Ton Koopman and Henk Dekker, and guitar music theory and composition with Aureo Herrero. While in Spain, he also had the privilege of studying with the composer Federico Moreno Torroba, perfecting the interpretation of Torroba’s “Sonatina in A” and “Madronos.” 

Over the last 20 years, Henderson has performed 20 tours across Europe and the U.S. He has played in the famous Concert Gebouw in Amsterdam, Wigmore Hall in London, and Ateneo in Madrid as well as many other halls in the U.S., Germany, Spain, France, the Soviet Union, Australia and Japan.

His composition Faces was featured in the movie Surfers and later became the title track for the album produced by JVC Music. Henderson has released nine albums, including Castilian Nights, Faces, Cathedral Heights, All My Soul, Encore, Guitarra, In the Spanish Tradition and Notes

Henderson has always been an innovator. While he has deep respect for tradition, he understands that the best way to show that respect is to progress the art form, sometimes into unconventional areas. He has relentlessly experimented with new directions for his instrument to express new colors. His 2015 album Turned Up is the first of its kind, electric guitar performances of classical and original works. In concert he often plays his arrangements of rock classics, such as “Paint it Black” by the Rolling Stones or “Little Wing” by Jimi Hendrix. 

Henderson sees no difference between genres but filters all genres through his own consciousness and dedication to the artform. “To serve the music with all my integrity and artistry is my sincerest aspiration,” Henderson said.

Attendees will experience the music of one of the world’s most prolific guitarists playing live right here in his hometown. 

Go to http://www.net-workslb.org/ for more information on Net-Works.

 

