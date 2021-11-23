Bank of America’s funding helps Laguna Playhouse’s outreach to underserved youth

Bank of America is supporting the Laguna Playhouse’s Our Stories program for the second consecutive year. Laguna Playhouse launched the Our Stories program at the beginning of 2020.

This program targets underserved individuals, primarily Transitional Age Youth (TAY), from ages 16-24, who have experienced dire life experiences such as homelessness, domestic violence, foster care and debilitating illnesses.

Our Stories engages with the youth to create original creative works using their own life experiences as inspiration and a catalyst for healing and change.

The Our Stories program encompasses workshops, intensives, special events, presentations, youth theater productions, and mental health panel discussions to reach and engage youth and young adults.

The workshops and intensives are led by specially trained teaching artists, and are monitored by mental health counselors and program managers as needed. The teaching artists use various exercises and prompts to create a space of safe self-expression of each individual’s story, ensuring that each participant feels validated and empowered in the process.

The participants share their story through a variety of artistic methods including playwriting, dance, spoken word, music and visual arts. Through the isolation and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, this initiative has provided an essential tool for promoting mental wellness in the midst of a mental health crisis.

With the support from Bank of America and others, Laguna Playhouse was able to form partnerships with more than 20 community organizations that serve at-risk youth and young adults. Some of those involved are Community Outreach Alliance, Project Kinship, Latino Health Access, Santa Ana High School, Laura’s House, LGBTQ OC, Project Hope Alliance and Western Youth Services.

The Playhouse has served more than 2,000 local individuals through these partnerships and through this funding will be able to continue doing so.

Through increased funding, the Playhouse will work to expand the outreach of the program to individuals outside of the TAY demographic, ultimately sharing it with those experiencing incarceration, elementary- and middle-school aged children, and individuals in hospice and skilled nursing facilities.

Chelsea Day, a participant from an Our Stories session said, “This has been a surprising experience in which I felt safe to share my individuality. It is empowering to know that my story matters and that I can help others through sharing it.”

At the completion of the sessions, the participants are given resources for mental and behavioral health professionals who will assist them with achieving their higher level of mental and behavioral health.

According to Ellen Richard, executive director of the Laguna Playhouse, “The Our Stories Program is vital in helping us to strengthen the health and well-being of individuals at-risk, strengthen community connection, and envision a better future for all through artistic and storytelling techniques. Bank of America’s support is fundamental in reaching underserved communities. We are immensely grateful for their support of this very important program.”

“The arts provide an undeniable avenue to connect and heal a community,” said Allen Staff, president of Bank of America, Orange County. “In light of difficult and isolating circumstances that have impacted so many of us, Laguna Beach Playhouse pivoted beautifully. They’re providing an opportunity for transitional age youth to create and connect with each other, bringing positive, lasting impacts on their well-being. It’s an honor to partner on the Our Stories project.”

Local artist donates upcycled surfboard to auction benefiting autism surf camp

Local artist Carolyn Johnson is devoted to environmental action – by creating art from recycled surfboards. She is donating one of her upcycled surfboards to the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel for their Annual Holiday Surfboard Auction, which takes place now through December 31 benefiting Surfers Healing, the original surf camp for children with autism. In addition to Johnson’s donation, other celebrated artists will be contributing approximately 25 boards.

“The difference with my surfboards is that they are made from recycled surfboards that no longer have a life out on the water. I upcycle these boards,” said Johnson. “Since 2019, I have created 248 recycled/upcycled/repurposed surfboards as beautiful wall art, ones which would have been destined to landfill. I have been told that my boards ‘are the only surfboard we have been able to agree upon as a couple’ because they are soothing, calming and amazing coastal art.”

"Hope for Tomorrow," the upcycled surfboard Carolyn Johnson created and then donated to the auction benefiting Surfers Healing

The process is laborious. Scraping wax and dirt, filling holes, sanding and priming. Johnson’s technique incorporates ink blends, acrylics, metallics and resin – all on different layers – creating a dimensional feel and movement. She reflects that, “To think about the many journeys each board has taken is very parallel to our lives – all culminate to this place in time.”

In 2019, she was asked to be one of several artists to paint on an old surfboard for auction to support kids’ art programs. “I was so scared I was going to mess it up – I bought a second board and luckily it worked out and I was hooked on the concept of doing my part…one surfboard at a time.” From there she developed her technique, and now two years later has saved 250 boards from landfill which are on sale in multiple retail locations including Tommy Bahama Home in Fashion Island, Bliss Home & Design in Corona del Mar and Cottage Furnishings in Laguna Beach. She exhibits in the Artist Eye Gallery Laguna. Johnson recently donated a surfboard to Taste of Laguna’s auction and fundraiser and was there doing a demo.

She was also the recipient of the Mayor’s Award at the Balboa Island Artwalk in September, taking home “Best of Show.”

To view Johnson’s coastal art, visit www.carolynjohnsongallery.com.

For more information on Surfers Healing, go to www.surfershealing.org.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their November program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot.) Day-use fee: $15.

Crystal Cove Conservancy is hiring now for Educational Specialists, so if you (or someone you know) dream of a job that takes place along the trail, in the sand, or on a boat, this is your chance. Their team is hiring Education Specialists, responsible for teaching and delivering Crystal Cove Conservancy’s innovative STEM education programs to K-12 audiences and to the public at Crystal Cove State Park. Read the job posting for information on how to apply. The application deadline is Sunday, Nov. 28.

Laguna Playhouse holiday performances are sure to entertain

Laguna Playhouse will ring in the holidays with five joyous experiences that celebrate the season as only the Playhouse can.

Share in some outrageous holiday cheer with the always underdressed, The Skivvies; come spend time with Sister for a hilarious religious experience; take in the iconic sounds of Christmas with the music of the legendary Carpenters; enjoy a New Year’s Eve tradition (and the perfect start to 2022) with the always hilarious Rita Rudner; and start the New Year with a bit of Americana through the harmonic sounds of the Folk Legacy.

Here’s the lineup:

The Skivvies – "Say It Ain't Snow"

The Skivvies – “Say It Ain’t Snow”

–The Skivvies – “Say It Ain’t Snow” on Monday, Dec. 6 and Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The Skivvies are back! Broadway’s Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley return to the Laguna Playhouse for two nights of the most outrageous holiday show of the season. This undie-rock, comedy pop, award-winning duo perform stripped-down, mashed-up versions of holiday favorites and more. Expect to see ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments. Tickets are $51-$61. Vaccinated only performances.

Merry Christmas, Darling: Carpenters' Christmas

–Merry Christmas, Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas on Monday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Long ago and oh so far away…the world fell in love with the Carpenters and their era-defining repertoire of songs. Led by Michelle Berting Brett and accompanied by her Nashville band, this show celebrates the biggest hits of one of the most successful recording acts of all time, and a full complement of their classic Christmas repertoire. Tickets are $71-$86. Vaccinated only performances.

Sister's Christmas Catechism

–Sister’s Christmas Catechism on Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. It’s “CSI: Bethlehem” in this holiday mystery extravaganza from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages – whatever happened to the Magi’s gold? Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production has been vaccinated, masked and is ready to take on Christmas in a very Sister way. Tickets are $46. Vaccinated only performances and masks required.

Rita Rudner's Happy Vaccinated New Year's Eve!

–Rita Rudner’s Happy Vaccinated New Year’s Eve! on Friday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. Join superstar comedienne Rita Rudner for her sixth annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Rudner is back to usher in a hilarious start to 2022. Not only one of America’s top comedians, she is also a New York Times bestselling author, as well as an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer and actress. Tickets are $105-$131. Vaccinated only performance.

Folk Legacy Trio

–Folk Legacy Trio on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. Folk Legacy Trio brings together the talents of George Grove, Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins to sing the great songs of the folk era. They have been involved with the music of the great Folk Era since its very beginning, sharing stages with the best-known names of the folk era – Peter Paul & Mary, Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Barry McGuire, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, The Chad Mitchell Trio, The Mamas & The Papas, The Association, John Sebastian, Josh White Jr., The Limeliters, Glenn Yarbrough, The Kingston Trio and Pete Seeger. These are the friends and memories the Folk Legacy Trio bring to life with the memorable and exciting music of the Great American Folksong Book™. Tickets are $56-$71. Vaccinated only performances.

All performances take place at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Mondays-Saturdays: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information on all shows and programming, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Laguna Art Museum exhibition showcases the works of Jessie Arms Botke

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) is exhibiting A Fanciful World: Jessie Arms Botke, now through January 16, 2022.

Bold, decorative studies of exotic birds and flowers are the subject of Botke’s most notable paintings. After settling in California, she reached her stylistic peak in the 1930s with eye-dazzling artworks adorned with gold and silver leaf, inspired by Japanese design and European landscape aesthetics.

Courtesy of LAM

Botke's Cockatoos and Easter Lily Vine (Beaumontia), oil on panel, 1961, The Rowe Collection

Despite her prolific output and successful career, few exhibitions have focused solely on Botke’s work. This exhibition examines work from different periods of Botke’s career and travels including a magnificent 29-foot-long mural that once adorned the Oaks Hotel in Ojai, Calif.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. www.lagunaartmuseum.org