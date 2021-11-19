NewLeftHeader

haze

56.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

The Plant Man: holiday blooms 111921

The Plant Man: holiday blooms

By Steve Kawaratani

“Thanksgiving comes after Christmas.” – Peter Kreeft

Letter Kawaratani 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

The holiday season has begun with the lighting of downtown (or have the lights never been turned off?) and the appearance of holiday plants at various venues throughout Laguna. While much attention has been focused on the Promenade at Forest Avenue, the beautiful holiday-themed plantings at the Ocean Avenue parklet caught my not quite ready for Christmas attention this week. 

Whether Christmas is in your plans or not, holiday plants may be in your future. Their care is easy; just follow a few simple steps. Place the plant in a well-lit window and free from sudden temperature changes. Keep the soil moist, but don’t let water stand in the plant’s saucer or foil. Gradual leaf drop is an indication of not enough light; crinkling, yellowing leaves may mean too much heat or lack of water and rapid leaf drop shows exposure to cold or standing water in the saucer.

The Plant Man Poinsettia

Click on photo for a larger image

Poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima)

The splendid and ubiquitous poinsettia has become as popular here as in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The Noche Buena holds emotional and religious significance for our southern neighbor and some Mexicans are still irritated that former Ambassador to Mexico, Joel Roberts Poinsett, decided to name the plant after himself. 

Your poinsettia will eventually occupy too much space to be a permanent indoor plant. However, if you follow the aforementioned care instructions, they should retain their red, pink or yellow color indoors, well into spring. Once outdoors, grow them in a sunny garden locale with lots of space.

The azalea is a popular year-round gift plant and is also a valuable addition to the garden. Available in white, pink, red, salmon, purple and in combination colors, these profuse bloomers are hybridized as either shade or sun varieties. It’s a must to grow azaleas in an acid soil that retains moisture and drains quickly. Your favorite garden center can provide you with an azalea/camellia planting mix – nine parts to one part garden soil for an optimal planting medium.

The Plant Man Christmas cactus

Click on photo for a larger image

Christmas Cactus (Zygocactus truncatus)

Christmas Cactus is a lovely hanging plant from Brazil. Not a true cactus, this one needs more water and was Mom’s favorite houseplant. The pink, red or white flowers are very showy and its blooming schedule will let you know that next year, Christmas is approaching.

Living Christmas trees are generally pines or other evergreens shaped in the traditional conical manner. Planted in a container and pruned regularly, these trees can be “recycled” for a number of years before planted in one’s garden or donated to selected municipalities (but not Laguna) or schools. They will not grow indoors (even if you leave the windows open) and should be moved outdoors before the year is over.

With Thanksgiving being celebrated next week, I am grateful that George, “I love outdoor dining” and Peter, “This is…about people going out and enjoying themselves” are in substantial agreement about extending the parklet program. Can world (Laguna) peace be achieved next? See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.