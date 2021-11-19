NewLeftHeader

haze

56.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

LOCA to offer workshops in December FP 111921

LOCA to offer workshops in December

LOCA Arts Education invites the public to unleash their creativity at two upcoming workshops.

Everyone attending Hospitality Night on Friday, Dec. 3 is encouraged to visit the LOCA booth and create an Origami Ornament. LOCA instructors Valerie Gorrell and Jan Sattler, along with board members Rich Fair and Nancy Milby, will show how to fold brightly colored paper into festive ornaments to take home. Free, while supply lasts. Takes place at Peppertree Park, downtown beginning at 5 p.m.

LOCA origami

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA 

Origami is the ancient art of paperfolding. Traditional origami consists of folding a single sheet of square paper (often with a colored side) into a sculpture without cutting, gluing, taping, or even marking it.

If you are looking for homemade holiday gift idea, LOCA is presenting a Holiday Printmaking workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona de Mar. Using seasonal plants as inspiration, participants will create beautiful relief prints to give as gifts or holiday cards. Printmaker Hedy Buzan will lead step-by-step processes in sketching and planning images, preparing plates, inking and pressing original prints. This workshop is a fun, simple and rewarding way to learn about prints in a beautiful garden setting. Advance registration is required. Open to participants 16 years of age and older. To register, go here. Cost: Visitors, $45; Sherman Gardens members, $40. Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 

For upcoming LOCA classes and workshops, call 949.363.4700 and visit www.LOCAarts.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.