NewLeftHeader

haze

56.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

Hospitality Night scheduled for December 3 111921

Hospitality Night scheduled for December 3

The City of Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce have announced Hospitality Night 2021 will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 from approximately 5-10:00 p.m. The festivities will begin in the Peppertree Lot (Lot 2 between Ocean and Forest avenues), where Santa Claus will arrive to greet holiday revelers before the tree lighting at 6:10 p.m. Hospitality Night is co-sponsored by the City of Laguna Beach and the Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

Holiday Night Santa

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Santa arrives by Lifeguard Jeep at a past Hospitality Night

After the peppertree is lit, the City and Chamber of Commerce have arranged family-friendly activities including live music along with arts & crafts. Santa will be on an outdoor deck at The Promenade on Forest to meet families for photos. Downtown merchants, non-profit organizations and the Chamber of Commerce will also provide open houses while local band, Family Style, takes the main stage on Forest near S. Coast Highway beginning at 7:30 p.m. 

The public should expect heavy traffic on December 3 during the afternoon and evening commute and motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes or carpool.

–Street closures in the downtown area will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Portions of Forest Avenue, Beach Street and the Peppertree Parking Lot will be closed to vehicular traffic prior to and during the event. To sign up for text message traffic alerts, simply text 92651 to 888-777.

–The City’s free trolley service along Coast Highway, as well as their new Laguna Beach Local on-demand service to Top of the World, Bluebird Canyon and Arch Beach Heights neighborhoods, will operate until midnight.

If you’re going, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/hospitalitynight for a complete detailed schedule of all the Hospitality Night events. If you have any questions, contact Sr. Recreation Supervisor Alexis Braun at 949.497.0762. 

Happy Holidays!

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.