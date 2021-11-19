NewLeftHeader

haze

56.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

Santa Claus is Coming to Town FP 111921

Santa Claus is Coming to Town –

songs of the season by the Laguna JaZz Band

Santa Claus Hatfield

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna JaZz Band

Friday, Dec. 3 is Hospitality Night in town and the community is invited to get your holiday going with the swingin’ sounds of the Laguna JaZz Band, featuring Ginger Hatfield (pictured above). Enjoy their big band, Latin, pop and blues tunes in the Peppertree parking lot beginning at 6 p.m. It’s guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit!

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.