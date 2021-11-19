NewLeftHeader

haze

56.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

Laguna Beach Football Club to hold recycling drive 111921

Laguna Beach Football Club to hold recycling drive, tryouts on December 4

Laguna Beach Football Club (LBFC) is having an electronics recycling drive and tryouts on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The electronics recycling drive, sponsored by Procurri and Ingram Micro, is taking place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., so bring your unwanted or obsolete electronic devices to the LBUSD parking lot located at 550 Blumont Ave., Laguna Beach.

–Acceptable devices: desktop and laptop computers & peripherals (cables & cords), tablets, smartphones, telephones, LCD monitors, printers, scanners, projectors, hard drives, stereo equipment, shredders and radios.

–Unacceptable devices: TVs, refrigerators, stoves, ovens, microwaves, air conditioners, vacuums, toasters and other household appliances and devices with leaking or swollen batteries.

Proceeds generated from this drive will support the LBFC.

Laguna Beach Football Club Hooper

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBFC

Jack Hooper makes a run in an LBFC B2008 home game at Guyer Field

In the afternoon from 1-2 p.m., head over to LBHS Guyer Field for tryouts for new boys and girls players born between 2010 and 2015. LBFC has teams currently competing with youth born from 2003-2012. For more information on tryouts or to join an existing group, contact Andy Thomas at 949.293.5701. 

Parents are invited to come and meet the coaches for the LBFC 2022 season. LBFC tryouts are free and sign-in will take place onsite. Continuing teams will have tryouts for 2022 in late winter/spring. 

LBFC, a community-based soccer program, offers training and competitive team play for the youth of Laguna Beach and surrounding areas. Having just launched in January 2020, they are happy with the reception from the Laguna Beach community and excited to grow. They currently have more than 150 players participating on 11 teams who have entered the competitive SOCAL league where LBFC B2003 is in third place, G2009 and B2009 in second place, and the G2005 in first place aiming to win the first league championship for LBFC.

Laguna Beach Football team

Click on photo for a larger image

LBFC B2003 with Coach Andy Thomas and Assistant Coach John Gunderson play in SOCAL’s Fall flight 1 division

A bit about the coaching staff:

LBFC Director of Coaching Andy Thomas is back coaching boys soccer at LBHS. He won three Southern Section CIF Championships between 1997-2004 and was named L.A. Times High School Coach of the Year. Thomas maintains the highest standard for LBFC with all coaches holding licenses from Europe and the United States Soccer Federation. Each has a degree in physical education or sports science and professional playing experience.

Mike Thomas, both the club president and coach of the younger girls program, has also been the LBHS girls varsity coach and is now the boy’s assistant varsity coach. He brings more than 30 years of teaching and coaching experience to LBFC and his goal has always been player development in order for the high school program to experience success.

Max Woodruff joined the coaching staff this season having coached the boy’s LBHS junior varsity team last season. He played in both the Manchester United and Manchester City academy systems, and brings immense playing and coaching experience to the youth soccer players in Laguna Beach.

For more information on LBFC, visit www.lagunabeachfc.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.