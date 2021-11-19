NewLeftHeader

haze

56.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

Laguna Art Museum raises more than FP $350,000 111921

Laguna Art Museum raises more than $350,000 at the Art & Nature Gala

On Saturday, Nov. 6, Laguna Art Museum (LAM) celebrated the ninth year of Art & Nature during the Art & Nature Gala at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar. Guests were treated to an evening under the stars, as they enjoyed music, tributes to honorees, a special opportunity to hear from the Art & Nature featured artist Rebeca Méndez and raised money to support Laguna Art Museum’s outreach.

“We are so grateful for our guests and sponsors who made this year’s Art & Nature Gala a memorable evening celebrating art, nature and our honorees,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of the Laguna Art Museum. “This was an opportunity to reaffirm Laguna Art Museum’s commitment to our community and our dedication to the environment through art. We are grateful to those that helped us reach our fundraising goal. With this generosity we aim to reach 10 times the amount of school-aged children and to quadruple the amount of individuals we serve annually by connecting them to the arts.”

The luscious garden surroundings were illuminated throughout and the décor set for a fall fête. The evening was filled with fine wines and free-flowing Champagne and guests noshed on garden-inspired hors d’oeuvres by the Garden’s restaurant Cultivar. The Art & Nature Gala allowed plenty of time to party and socialize before and after presentations led by emcees Joe Hanauer, board of trustees chairman and Julie Perlin Lee, executive director. 

Art & Nature 2021 featured artist Rebeca Méndez addressed attendees and tributes were paid to Stephanie Barron, LACMA Senior Curator and Department Head of Modern Art; Honorary Chairs Lou and Laura Rohl and Laguna Art Museum Curator Emeritus Janet Blake – each of whom have made a difference in the arts community. A live auction and successful paddle raise quickly met the museum’s fundraising goal which paved the way for musician Jason Feddy to carry out the evening through song.

Laguna Art Museum art tables

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Fun was had and money was raised at the Art & Nature Gala

A multimedia experience, Mendez’s Any-Instant-Whatever is on display at LAM through April 25, 2022. The exhibition depicts a contemplation of a day in Los Angeles that captures a cloud-rich sky above the lively city and its inhabitants. Integral to the installation is a sound piece composed by Drew Schnurr. The sounds are derived entirely from resonating crystal receptacles tuned by water. Much in the same way that water vapor in the atmosphere refracts light, crystals resonate to produce pure sound spectra built upon natural frequency fundamentals that are akin to frequencies producing visual colors in the sky.

Also on display as part of this year’s Art & Nature is A Fanciful World: Jessie Arms Botke on exhibit through January 16, 2022 and Sky Space Time Change on display through April 25, 2022. 

Bold, decorative studies of exotic birds and flowers are the subject of Jessie Arms Botke’s most notable paintings. After settling in California, Botke reached her stylistic peak in the 1930s with eye-dazzling artworks adorned with gold and silver leaf, inspired by Japanese design and European landscape aesthetics. Despite her prolific output and successful career, few exhibitions have focused solely on Botke’s work. This exhibition examines work from different periods of Botke’s career and travels including a magnificent 29-foot-long mural that once adorned the Oaks Hotel in Ojai, California.

Sky Space Time Change presents paintings, prints, sculpture and photography from Laguna Art Museum’s permanent collection curated as a complement to this year’s Art & Nature feature installation, Any-Instant-Whatever by Rebeca Méndez. The exhibition helps viewers look up and out, taking them from the beaches of Frank Cuprien, McClelland Barclay and Tom Wudl to the cosmic visions of Lita Albuquerque and Helen Lundeberg. Like Méndez, many of the artists of Sky Space Time Change also looked up to Southern California skies, contemplating through their artwork the interconnections among physical, environmental and cultural systems. This exhibition is co-curated by Sharrisa Iqbal and Michael Duncan. 

Continuing Laguna Beach’s legacy as a center for the arts, Art & Nature provides a unique opportunity for the Southern California community to come together for a festival of art and ideas, to inspire artists and enhance the appreciation of nature as a place that inspires awareness about the environment we share. 

For more information about Art & Nature and Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, on the corner of Coast Highway and Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

The museum is open Monday through Tuesday, Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. It is closed Wednesdays, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.