 Volume 13, Issue 93  |  November 19, 2021

Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris named Outstanding Legislator

The Family Business Association of California has named Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris as its Outstanding Legislator for 2021 for her strong support of family businesses and efforts to improve California’s business climate. Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris represents the 74th Assembly District that includes Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Woods, and parts of Irvine and Huntington Beach.

A businesswoman and community leader herself, Petrie-Norris chairs the Accountability and Administrative Review Committee and the Select Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. FBA Executive Director Robert Rivinius said Petrie-Norris has carved out a solid position as a business-oriented lawmaker who understands the needs of family businesses.

“Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris was a successful businesswoman before entering politics, and as a lawmaker she has demonstrated that she wants to help businesses grow and create jobs,” Rivinius said. “She is a founding member of the California Problem Solvers Caucus, which includes Democrats, Republicans and independents from both the Assembly and Senate who are determined to put partisanship aside and find solutions to our problems.”

Assemblywoman award presentation

Courtesy of FBA of California

Family Business Association Executive Director Robert Rivinius presents 2021 Outstanding Legislator award to Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris 

Petrie-Norris addressed FBA’s Legislative Conference in May and urged family business owners to reach out to their lawmakers and educate them on how legislative proposals could have disastrous impacts on small- and medium-sized businesses. She later invited Rivinius to testify before the Select Committee on steps the state could take to support businesses.

She has also earned solid ratings from business groups such as the California Chamber of Commerce and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Family Business Association as the Outstanding Legislator of the Year,” Petrie-Norris said. “Making up nearly 1.4 million businesses, family businesses are a critical driver of California’s economy. I look forward to continuing to work together to remove barriers to success and cultivate opportunities for innovation and growth for California businesses.”

Petrie-Norris grew up in San Diego County and is a graduate of Yale University. Prior to being elected to the Assembly, she had a successful career in finance and technology. She has helped build businesses and lead teams at Fortune 500 corporations, small companies and start-ups.

She lives in Laguna Beach with her husband, Colin, their two sons, Dylan and Hayden, and their rescue dog Flounder.

 

