NewLeftHeader

haze

58.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 92  |  November 16, 2021

That’s all folks 111621

That’s all folks…

By Amy Francis Dechary and Rina Palumbo

From the beginning, “From Laguna with Love” was conceived as a project to highlight some small moments of life in Laguna Beach. From days at the beach, playgrounds, museums and all the other many places betwixt and between that make up the fabric of our town, to the human interactions that provide the warp and weft of this dynamic tapestry, it is stories that hold us together.

When the Third Street Writers was formed six years ago, we quickly saw that Laguna Beach was a place that elicited stories. Every week, people came to our workshop at the Laguna Beach Library with tales – some fiction, some real –of adventures small and large in this very special town. When the pandemic hit 18 months ago and kept us in our homes, we wanted to find a way to bring our community together. While we couldn’t gather in person, we could connect emotionally through sharing our only-in-Laguna experiences. And what stories came. From drag bingo to fairy garden tea parties, laughter yoga to Little League, and sea lions to clowns, we felt our contributors’ joy, surprise and delight, and, most importantly, we felt a little less alone during an uncertain time. We hope those of you who read these stories felt a real sense of community as well.

That's all folks writers

Courtesy of Third Street Writers

Longtime members of Third Street Writers (L-R) Steve Fayne, Lauren Kearney, Dennis Lockwood, Theresa Keegan, Amy Francis Dechary, Britta Wilder, Dennis Piszkiewicz and Sara Nuss-Galles

We want to thank everyone who contributed to this community project as writers and photographers. We owe a special note of gratitude to Stu News Laguna and former editor Shaena Stabler for giving us a forum from which to share it. An added thank you to the Laguna Beach Arts Commission for awarding us a grant that made this project possible.

While “From Laguna with Love” has ended, Third Street Writers is still committed to fostering the literary arts in Laguna Beach through our weekly workshops, open mic and reading events and publication of future projects. We hope you will join us to hear our stories and share some of your own.

Amy Francis Dechary and Rina Palumbo have led the Third Street Writers from its inception and continue to believe in the power of stories to unite individuals into communities. Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” featured personal stories and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions. You can learn more about the Third Street Writers at https://www.thirdstreetwriters.org. Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.