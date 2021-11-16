NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 92  |  November 16, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 111621

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

Atmospheric happenings 

Dennis 5Continuing with our evaluation of the El Niño/La Niña events, we arrive at the second link in the horizontal communication of El Niño’s presence. This involves the sensitivity of the atmosphere’s circulation to shifts in organized cumulonimbus (thundercloud) convection. Atmospheric wave motions are excitable and are necessary to adjust the climatological flow to the new tropical energy sources – not unlike the waves generated by a pebble dropped into a pond. 

For ENSO (El Niño/Southern Oscillation), the spatial scales of force are much larger and the atmosphere is really forced. The major convection anomalies themselves are confined to within a few degrees of the equator during winter. However, associated with them is a circulation of mass and energy in the atmosphere that extends several thousand miles poleward into the sub-tropics. 

Due to the earth’s rotation, a deflecting force acts upon its outflow along its poleward course, thereby initiating a wave-like pattern in the perturbed flow. In addition, the climatological circulation in higher latitudes acts to channel the course of this poleward flowing energy. This flow that is directed from west to east has concentrated westerlies along the jet streams east of Asia and North America. It is characterized by stationary waves of alternating low and high pressure. Confused yet?

Through interactions with this background flow, the resulting atmospheric response to El Niño also consists of a wave-train pattern having alternating low and high pressure. In the Northern Hemisphere, the wind circulates parallel to these contours with low pressure to the left of the motion’s direction. The wave paths follow “great circle” routes that arch poleward into the higher reaches of the Pacific-North American region and then curve toward the equator into the subtropical western Atlantic. A similar wave pattern in the atmosphere exists in the Southern Hemisphere – with an attendant influence on the climate of South America.

The anomalous wave patterns are referred to as the atmospheric “teleconnections,” linking equatorial and high latitudes during ENSO. These are based on a historical composite of how the atmosphere has behaved during the 10 strongest El Niño and La Niña events of the 1950-2021 period. 

Several features of note are the strongest Pacific jet during El Niño and an eastward shift of the stationary wave pattern over the Pacific-North American region during El Niño. These upper tropospheric changes alter the course of storms (cyclones and anticyclones) that control the daily weather fluctuations in the higher latitudes. Changes in statistical properties of storms, for example, their frequency, strength, origins and tracks account for the bulk of ENSO’s signal in precipitation and surface temperature in the higher latitudes. Such “storm track” feedbacks constitute a third essential link along the chain that is initiated by the equatorial Pacific SST (sea surface temperature) anomalies. Whew!

Each El Niño event has a unique signature in its SST like cycle. The question of the atmosphere’s sensitivity to such inter-El Niño variations is a matter of intense research – having important implications for seasonal climate predictions. The happenings in the atmosphere are being actively monitored by those of us in the scientific community, and the expected climate response to this current event continues to be assessed. Had enough? Me too! It took a long time to put this particular article together. Had to use tons of big words. Even I was getting overwhelmed by it all. Hope it wasn’t too boring. 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

