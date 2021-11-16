NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 92  |  November 16, 2021

Net-Works Laguna invites friends 111621

Net-Works Laguna invites friends, family to share Thanksgiving Potluck on November 23

Pastor Don Sciortino of Net-Works Laguna Beach welcomes all to come and enjoy a special evening, and share good food, music and time together. 

Their Thanksgiving gathering is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. (dinner begins at 6 p.m.) at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Drive. Please RSVP at 714.231.1230.

Attendees are asked to bring a salad, side dish or dessert and Net-Works will handle the rest. 

“Let’s be God’s inviting people,” Sciortino said. “Remember, there are many people waiting for an invitation. Around the table, we become family, friends and community.” 

Net-Works Laguna Beach, a nonprofit, brings together resources to help those in need experience change and growth. The purpose of Net-Works is to serve the City of Laguna Beach by networking people into a community that works.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Net-Works LB

A past Thanksgiving dinner at the Woman’s Club

In order to provide support as well as a sense of community, Net-Works Laguna Beach offers group programs that foster a warm and friendly environment embracing all who attend. Help is also available for those individuals who may not be comfortable in a group setting. If they are unable to meet the needs of an individual, they will do their best to find someone in the local community that can help.

Net-Works holds breakfast services every Sunday at the Woman’s Club and has many programs and meetings to assist community members.

Net-Works understands the ups and downs of life and how difficult it can be sometimes to get back on the right track. It is their goal to meet people where they are currently at in life and provide the resources to help them to improve their current situation, whatever it may be.

Net-Works helps those who are...looking for community, lonely or depressed, fighting addiction, homeless, out of work, struggling as an artist, single parenting and more. 

For more information about Net-Works Laguna, go to www.net-workslb.org, or contact Don at 949.328.7230, Paul Marchi at 714.429.0023 or Jay Grant at 949.315.1398.

 

