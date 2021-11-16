NewLeftHeader

Robin Hood holiday panto promises fun at the Laguna Playhouse

Robin Hood holiday panto promises fun at the Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard, Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Bonnie Lythgoe Productions, benefiting GiveKidsPanto, have announced the world premiere production of Robin Hood & Maid Marion: A Holiday Panto, coming to the Laguna Playhouse beginning Friday, Dec. 3.

Starring in the production will be Michael James Ryan (Blood Rock, Into The Woods), as Robin Hood; Sohm Kapila (The Morning Show), as Maid Marion; Andrew Lynford as the Sheriff of Nottingham; Jo Osmond (Dumbo, Snow White and the Huntsman), as Sherwood Sprite; and Jared Machado (Spring Awakening, Sister Act), as Will Scarlett.

The Holiday Panto is written by Kris Lythgoe, choreographed by Mason Trueblood and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe. 

Opening performances will begin on Friday, Dec. 3 and run through Sunday, Dec. 29 at the Laguna Playhouse, and run primarily Wednesdays through Sundays. However, other shows have been added. So, for a complete list of days and times, along with ticket pricing and purchasing opportunities, go to www.lagunaplayhouse.com or call 949.497.ARTS (2787). 

A panto is a traditional fairy tale complete with songs, dances, jokes, exaggerated characters and lots of audience participation. This one will be no different with this show packed full of boogie, comedy, action, audience participation and set to a soundtrack of Disco hits and dance anthems from the ‘70s, including such disco favorites as Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls,” The Bee Gees’ “Jive Talkin’”, “He’s the Greatest Dancer” by Sister Sledge and many more.

 

