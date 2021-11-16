NewLeftHeader

haze

58.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 92  |  November 16, 2021

Local artist donates upcycled surfboard to auction benefiting autism surf camp

Local artist Carolyn Johnson is devoted to environmental action – by creating art from recycled surfboards. She is donating one of her upcycled surfboards to the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel for their Annual Holiday Surfboard Auction, which takes place November 16 through December 31 benefiting Surfers Healing, the original surf camp for children with autism. In addition to Johnson’s donation, other celebrated artists will be contributing approximately 25 boards. 

“The difference with my surfboards is that they are made from recycled surfboards that no longer have a life out on the water. I upcycle these boards,” said Johnson. “Since 2019, I have created 248 recycled/upcycled/repurposed surfboards as beautiful wall art, ones which would have been destined to landfill. I have been told that my boards ‘are the only surfboard we have been able to agree upon as a couple’ because they are soothing, calming and amazing coastal art.”

Local artist surfboard

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Carolyn Johnson

“Hope for Tomorrow,” the upcycled surfboard Carolyn Johnson created and then donated to the auction benefiting Surfers Healing

The process is laborious. Scraping wax and dirt, filling holes, sanding and priming. Johnson’s technique incorporates ink blends, acrylics, metallics and resin – all on different layers – creating a dimensional feel and movement. She reflects that, “To think about the many journeys each board has taken is very parallel to our lives – all culminate to this place in time.”

In 2019, she was asked to be one of several artists to paint on an old surfboard for auction to support kids’ art programs. “I was so scared I was going to mess it up – I bought a second board and luckily it worked out and I was hooked on the concept of doing my part…one surfboard at a time.” From there she developed her technique, and now two years later has saved 250 boards from landfill which are on sale in multiple retail locations including Tommy Bahama Home in Fashion Island, Bliss Home & Design in Corona del Mar and Cottage Furnishings in Laguna Beach. She exhibits in the Artist Eye Gallery Laguna. Johnson recently donated a surfboard to Taste of Laguna’s auction and fundraiser and was there doing a demo. 

She was also the recipient of the Mayor’s Award at the Balboa Island Artwalk in September, taking home “Best of Show.”

To view Johnson’s coastal art, visit www.carolynjohnsongallery.com

For more information on Surfers Healing, go to www.surfershealing.org.

 

