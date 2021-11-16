NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 92  |  November 16, 2021

Congressman Adam Schiff makes appearance at Laguna Beach Books 111621

Congressman Adam Schiff makes appearance at Laguna Beach Books, promoting new memoir

More than 100 Laguna Beach residents turned out to visit with author and Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff last Saturday morning, Nov. 13 at Laguna Beach Books as he was promoting his NY Times bestselling book, Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could.

The book, a memoir written from the congressman’s vantage point as a leader in the House of Representatives provides his view of former president Donald Trump’s potential impact on the future of the country’s democracy. 

Congressman Adam Schiff group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Books

(L-R) Laguna Beach Books owner Jane Hanauer; Lisa Kapan, store manager; Lin and Jason Bott store employees; and seated, author and Congressman Adam Schiff

“This was the first live author event at the store since the start of the pandemic,” said owner Jane Hanauer, and we are hoping that if infection trends don’t get out of hand, we can once again bring leading authors to Laguna Beach. We were very pleased when publisher Penguin Random House called us to tell us of Congressman Schiff’s interest in coming to the store.”

Unlike typical author events where the writer gives a presentation and reads from his work, Schiff said he preferred to simply be accessible and visit with customers and hear what’s on their minds. People patiently waited their turn to exchange ideas and get their books signed.

Laguna Beach Books is located at 1200 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

