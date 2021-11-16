NewLeftHeader

 November 16, 2021

City of Hope’s world-renowned experts offer leading-edge lung cancer screenings, programs

City of Hope Orange County is changing the lung cancer story by providing local residents much-needed early detection screenings, innovative prevention programs, and top experts in lung cancer research, diagnosis and treatment.

The world-renowned cancer center is currently taking appointments for lung cancer screenings at its Newport Beach Fashion Island location, with screening taking place at Newport Diagnostic Center.

The painless and non-invasive exam uses low-dose spiral computed tomography (LDCT) and takes only seconds. Patients receive their results and consultation with City of Hope experts who specialize in the prevention and treatment of cancer.

For those whose tests indicate cancer, there is immediate access to City of Hope’s world-renowned multidisciplinary team of lung cancer specialists, along with our hallmark compassionate care for patients and families. With our leading-edge technology and highly specialized expertise, City of Hope physicians can deliver outstanding cancer outcomes that are difficult to achieve elsewhere.

City of Hope’s Danny Nguyen, M.D. & Tingting Tan, M.D., Ph.D.

“Orange County deserves its best shot against lung cancer,” said Tingting Tan, M.D., Ph.D., a medical oncologist specializing in thoracic cancers at City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island. “That’s why we are raising awareness among both patients and primary care physicians about our screening program that detects lung cancers earlier and greatly enhances the odds of survival.”

Dr. Tan, in addition to her clinical expertise, is a renowned lung cancer researcher focused on genomic profiling of lung cancer cells, identifying new cancer-causing mutations and developing new agents that target those mutations to treat cancer more effectively.

“It is very rewarding to be part of City of Hope, where every component of cancer treatment – from breakthrough discoveries to highly individualized care – is provided for our patients,” Dr. Tan said. “It’s not just about science; it’s also about compassion and thoroughly understanding a person’s experience dealing with cancer.”

For grateful City of Hope patient Dori Neuman, the scan that found her lung cancer before it spread has been key to her success in fighting it. “If you smoke or used to smoke, or if you are unsure of your lung cancer risk, I encourage you to ask your doctor about LDCT lung cancer screening,” Neuman said. “It’s an easy test to take and a potentially lifesaving investment in your health.”

You may qualify for a lung cancer screening if you are a high-risk current or former smoker. You may also qualify if you are outside the standard criteria or have additional risk factors. For more information on the screening program, call 626.535.3983. Learn more about our new locations in Huntington Beach, Irvine Sand Canyon and Newport Beach Lido at www.CityofHope.org/OC.

This is paid content by City of Hope. For more information on the City of Hope, visit www.cityofhope.org.

 

