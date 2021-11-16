NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 92  |  November 16, 2021

Duet Laguna to hold book signing

Duet Laguna is holding a book signing on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 3-6:30 p.m. featuring well-known local Realtor, author Patricia P. Truman. She will be discussing and signing copies of her new book, Mystic Cloud Walker, Earth Walk.

Truman has been an active businesswoman for more than 40 years. She obtained her ministerial license and became a staff minister, where she performed spiritual counseling, participated as a prayer practitioner and was a well-received teacher of numerous classes through Centers for Spiritual Living. She was ordained in 2012 and actively facilitates small groups, performs rituals and holds speaking engagements. She is deeply committed to her large, ever-expanding family. This is her first foray into the literary arts. Her book of poems, musings and amplifications convey what it means to search for and embody faith in our travels through this human journey.

“Mystic Cloud Walker, Earth Walk” is Truman’s first book

If you would like to order her book beforehand, go to https://shop.csl.org/product/mystic-cloud-walker-earth-walk, or https://amzn.to/3kioypd.

Duet Laguna is located at 264 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Call 949.376.7999.

 

