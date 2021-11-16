NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 92  |  November 16, 2021

Breakers bow out of playoffs with 38-7 loss

Breakers bow out of playoffs with 38-7 loss to Claremont

The Laguna Beach Breakers’ football season came to an abrupt halt Friday night when they lost to Claremont, 38-7. The Breakers, playing in the quarter finals of the CIF-SS Division 9 playoffs, finished their season with a record of 10-2.





Courtesy of LBHS Athletics

Breakers huddle during Friday night's CIF-SS Division 9 payoffs against Claremont

Claremont started off the evening quickly, getting on the scoreboard first with a 40-yard interception return early in the first quarter and never looked back. They added two more first half touchdowns, along with a 20-yard field goal, to take a 24-0 lead into halftime.

Laguna Beach scored their only touchdown at the 3:57 mark of the third quarter when senior quarterback Will Bingham hooked up with Luke Degner on an 11-yard TD pass.

Prior to Friday, the Breakers had run off nine wins in a row behind the arm of Bingham. Bingham, on the season, was one of the most prolific QBs in Southern California, completing 222 of 336 passes for 3,257 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Claremont will now move on to the semi-finals and will meet St. Margaret’s.

 

