NewLeftHeader

haze

58.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 92  |  November 16, 2021

 A splash of blue on green 111621

 A splash of blue on green

A splash of blue on green 11.16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Crashing waves, merging colors

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.