 Volume 13, Issue 92  |  November 16, 2021

Art in Public Places FP 111621

“Art in Public Places” – Another Beautiful Day in Paradise by Valerie Gorrell and Helma Bovenizer

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the 35th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

art in sideways bench

“Another Beautiful Day in Paradise” was installed in 2007 

Installed in 2007, Another Beautiful Day in Paradise, a painted ceramic bench, was designed and created by Valerie Gorrell and Helma Bovenizer. It was funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. 

The perfect spot for sitting and reading, it is located near the Library’s Butterfly Garden. 

art in closeup

Located at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St. 

At the time of the installation, Bovenizer explained, “The title and inspiration for this piece come from the desire to bring joy, perhaps a smile, a moment of abandonment to the lighter side of life. It is a contribution to an ever happier life in Laguna.” 

Gorrell is on the board of LOCA (and an instructor). Through LOCA, she frequently conducts free, weekly art workshops at Glennwood House, a residence in Laguna for adults with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities.

