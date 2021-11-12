NewLeftHeader

Third Annual Coast Film Festival kicks off 111221

Third Annual Coast Film Festival kicks off at Hobie; don’t miss upcoming weekend events

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Scott Brashier

Wednesday night (Nov. 10), the 3rd Annual Coast Film Festival screened its first movie Birth of the Endless Summer: Discovery of Cape St. Francis to a standing room only crowd at Hobie Surf Shop. The pre-film festivities and music by Par Avion put attendees in a surfing mood. Par Avion is a surf-influenced instrumental rock project out of So Cal and features Bernard Yin, Rebecca Ramirez and some great drummers like Derek O’Brien, Dusty Watson, DJ Bonebrake, Jimmy Paxson, George Bernardo, Richie Fultineer and Marty Tippens.

Third annual crowd

Standing room only crowd at Hobie Surf Shop on Wednesday night

Birth of the Endless Summer: Discovery of Cape St. Francis, by local director Richard Yellend, traces the three-year around-the-world journey of local surfer Dick Metz, who was an early pioneer of surfing. The film is an opportunity for viewers to gain unique insight into the people and events that changed surfing and pop culture forever. Chasing waves eventually led Metz to South Africa, where he met James Whitmore – and introduced surfing to that part of the world.

This is an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the making of the iconic surf film Endless Summer. After the film, attendees were treated to a lively Q&A with panelists Paul Naude, filmmaker Richard Yelland, Dick Metz, Pat O’Connell and Pat Parnell.

Third annual signing

Dick Metz signs a movie poster for a fan while Richard Yelland (on right) looks on

As Metz, who belies his age of 92, said, “There are a lot of stories to tell. We liked to have fun.” And the audience thankfully heard a few of the best ones about his surfing friends back in the 1950s – Hobie Alter and “Peanuts” Larson – and his travels. 

The film will be screened again on Sunday night, Nov. 14.

Tuesday’s edition of Stu News Laguna will feature an in-depth look at the film and the lively Q&A. 

Ben Warner, co-founder and executive director of Coast Film Festival (CFF) said, “This year we added a day and a night to the festival, and it will be at the Festival of Arts. We could accommodate only limited numbers at the Ranch and this is an opportunity to engage a larger community. There are both indoor and outdoor showings. We have heat lamps for comfort, but we encourage people to bring jackets. It cools down fast in the evening. We have three screening areas –one on the main stage. We’ll also be using the Forum Theater.” 

CFF Co-founder Enich Harris is excited about the lineup, “It’s an opportunity to experience epic films on surfing, snowboarding, skiing and other outdoor activities.”

Venues and events

Daytime shows include short film blocks and feature films at the Forum Theater. Evening Filmmaker Showcases include multiple films and Q&As. Dates: November 12, 13 and 14.

Viewers have a choice where they want to watch – although seating is on a first come first served basis:

–The Forum Theater: a classic old school red velvet curtain 230 seat theater

–The Green Theater: a covered outdoor venue with approx. 450 seats

–The Storyteller’s Lounge: a relaxed outdoor setting with couches and chairs 

The festival will also feature:

–An art exhibit with the theme of mountains and ocean curated by Charles Adler. Meet the artists and learn the stories behind the art.

–Silent disco with DJs

–Exhibitor area to connect with sponsors and partners

–Raffle to support nonprofit organizations each evening

–Fun zone for kids

–Multiple bars

–Food trucks and a snack bar

Come for an evening or for the entire program. 

A portion of proceeds support these nonprofit organizations: Laguna Canyon Foundation, Surfrider OC, Protect Our Winters, Stoked.org, 1% For The Planet and Coast Film Emerging Filmmaker Scholarship.

Friday through Sunday films

Friday, Nov. 12

9:30-11:30 a.m., Our Public Lands Short Film Block

12-2 p.m., Wanderlust Short Film Block

Inspiration and the spirit of adventure from stories about the journey to get somewhere.

2:30-4:30 p.m., Torn - Max Lowe, the son of renowned mountaineer Alex Lowe, who died in a 1999 avalanche in the Himalayas, examines the impact of his father’s life and death on his very unusual blended family. Southern California premiere.

5-10 p.m., Friday Night Filmmaker Showcase | “Get Outside”

This will be an amazing night of entertainment including the latest films from Matchstick productions and Red Bull Media House. Q&As with filmmakers, professional athletes and special guests with host Pat Parnell. A Biker’s Ballad, A story for mountain bikers. The latest mountain bike feature film by Matchstick productions. The Alpinist, an intimate documentary of a young visionary who followed the trail of his own passion, despite the heaviest of possible consequences. 

Saturday, Nov. 13

8-9 a.m., Sunrise hike with Vuori

9:30-11:30 a.m., Healed by Nature: short film block

Stories about the healing power of nature and getting outside. Guest speakers: Stacy Bare producer of Silk Ride and founder of Adventure Not War and Happy Grizzly Adventures Amanda Prifti, Director of Solace, adventure photographer and filmmaker. A short, poetic surf film reflecting on navigating the COVID pandemic in Sri Lanka. 

12-2 p.m., Our Oceans: short film block

Stories that reflect the importance of our oceans and our connections to them. We are like Waves is an intimate look into how surfing changes Sanu’s life, documenting the struggles and breakthroughs of becoming a female Sri Lankan surfer. Millions of single use plastics are discarded every day across the globe. What happens then? Artist Liina Klauss attempts to visualize the journey of all disgraced plastics through her installation on a beach in Bali, Indonesia. 

2:30-4:30 p.m., Kiss The Ground 

Ryland Englehart will join the audience for a Q&A following the screening. Although this film has been seen more than five million times on Netflix and some may have already seen it, it’s important to include this film and topic with the opportunity to meet the founder of the film and nonprofit Kiss The Ground.

5-10 p.m., Oceans and Surf Culture Showcase

Premiere of three documentary films that reflect on the future by revealing the past. Q&As with filmmakers, professional athletes and special guests hosted by Pat Parnell. The Color of Winter, an exploration of winter surfing in San Diego with Rob Machado and friends by Pat Stacy. Girls Can’t Surf – the 1980s and the world of professional surfing is a circus of fluro colors and peroxide hair and Waterman, the story of Duke Kahanamoku. 

Sunday, Nov. 14

12-2 p.m., Everyday Wonders

A selection of inspiring and informative stories that reflect on life today. 

2:30-4:30 p.m., Shorebreak the Evolution of Skimboarding

The history of skimboarding. With lost and ancient footage and interviews from the best in the sport including Austin Keen, Blair Conklin Brad Domke, the Bryan Brothers and many more. 

5-10 p.m., “Legends of Laguna”

For the closing night, CFF21 is bringing together a special “Legends of Laguna” film showcase with filmmakers, professional athletes and special guests. It is hours of entertainment, including films and Q&As with filmmakers, professional athletes and special guests: Lost Prophets, a touch of Laguna surf culture, Birth of The Endless Summer, a story of people and events that changed surfing and pop culture forever. Directed by Richard Yelland. Second showing. Grand Canyon Adventure, River at Risk, a trip down the Colorado River brings new perspective to the future of our water and natural resources. Directed by Greg MacGillivray, narrated by Robert Redford.

Virtual Festival experience

–A selection of films will be available for viewing online starting on November 16 through November 28.

–Tickets can be purchased before or during the 10-day watch period. 

–Screenings require a good WiFi connection and can be viewed on most common platforms like Apple TV and Android. 

–Content from the live Filmmaker Showcases and Short film block Q&As will be included.

COVID protocols

CFF will have these safety requirements in place to protect the safety of the staff, volunteers, sponsors and guests: 

–Proof of vaccination prior to 72 hours before the event – show digital or hard copy proof of vaccination or show proof of negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before the festival. 

–Masks must be worn at indoor activities including the Forum Theater and bathrooms. 

–Most of the events will be outdoors including a 450-seat theater, art exhibit, booths, speaker lounge and bars. 

–These safety requirements may change according to the dynamic environment of this pandemic. 

For tickets or more information, go to www.coastfilmfestival.com.

 

