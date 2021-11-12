NewLeftHeader

Pageant of the Masters announces the 2022 production theme – “Wonderful World”

Pageant of the Masters, Laguna Beach’s world-famous theatrical celebration of art through the magic of tableaux vivants (“living pictures”), announced the 2022 theme is “Wonderful World.” In next summer’s show, a kaleidoscope of international art becomes a passport to distant lands, cultural celebrations and fascinating history. Tickets for the 2022 Pageant of the Masters go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 online at www.PageantTickets.com, or by calling 800.487.3378.

Happy Pageant-goers are still raving about last summer’s “Made in America” – the celebration of trailblazing American artists that also served as a powerful tribute to the community spirit of its volunteers, staff and Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy. Production plans for the 2022 Pageant of the Masters are already under way and Challis Davy is once again working with veteran Pageant scriptwriter Dan Duling and Pageant narrator Richard Doyle.

“One of my favorite heroines who provided inspiration for next year’s Pageant is the intrepid American journalist: Nellie Bly,” said Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy. “In the 1890s, she attempted to travel round the world in fewer than 80 days, the challenge imagined in Jules Verne’s fictional classic, Around the World in 80 Days. We’re researching her travel logs, diaries and ephemera related to her ambitious solo journey. Did she accomplish her mission? You’ll have to see the show!”

Pageant Scriptwriter Dan Duling added, “Nellie Bly’s fearlessness continues to inspire women of every age to this day.”

The 2022 Pageant production of “Wonderful World” will include live re-creations of art from all over the world including works of art by Swedish painter Carl Larsson, Italian painter Tiepolo, French artist Jean Beraud, Edvard Eriksen from Denmark, Japanese woodblock artist Chikananobu and many more.

“There are so many great artworks to recreate,” said Challis Davy, her enthusiasm evident. “I especially like our selections of African art and our recreations of works by Swedish painter Carl Larsson. There is a beautiful painting of a Venice canal with carnival revelers by Tiepolo. And we’ll end the first act with a fantastic world dance party.”

“We’ll visit 17 countries in 90 minutes…That’s what I call a ‘Bon Voyage,’” added Challis Davy. “I hope world travel and experiencing life in other countries will become easy again. In the meantime, we are going to celebrate – through living pictures, music and dance – here in the Irvine Bowl. And our professional composers and orchestra will fill the Bowl with original and authentic music from around the world.”

The 2021 Pageant of the Masters was closely focused on artists and art from America. The 2022 Pageant of the Masters will explore the cultural traditions of many other countries. “I hope our audiences will see universal traits that unite us. Art in every culture expresses our common humanity,” added Challis Davy.

The Pageant of the Masters has been a Laguna Beach tradition since the 1930s and now attracts more than 225,000 patrons every summer. In preparation for “Wonderful World,” Challis Davy is once again summoning her creative energies and inspiring her talented team of theatrical artists as they breathe life into this one-of-a-kind entertainment. Eighty-nine years after its first humble incarnation at the 1933 Festival of Arts, the Pageant remains a celebration of art featuring live, original music and narration and breathtaking theatrical illusions performed in the Irvine Bowl.

As always, Challis Davy and her team of artists and technicians realize the Pageant wouldn’t be possible without its dedicated volunteers who return year after year. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure ‘Wonderful World’ will be full of thrills, great stories, beautiful music and extraordinary living pictures under the stars,” Challis Davy said.

The 2022 Pageant of the Masters production “Wonderful World” is July 7 through September 3, 2022 with advance tickets on sale Dec. 1, 2021 starting at $30 per person. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

 

