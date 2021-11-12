NewLeftHeader

Breaker’s girls tennis team loses a heartbreaker to La Canada in CIF semi-finals

Breaker's girls Sarah MacCallum serving

Photos by Scott Brashier

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the Laguna Beach High School girls tennis team lost to a come from behind effort by La Canada in their CIF-SS Division 1 semi-final match. The Breakers entered the final doubles match leading 9-8, but lost 6-4, leaving the match tied at 9-9 on sets. The tie breaker then turned to total games won, where La Canada had an 83-73 advantage to push them through to the finals. The match was played in Laguna Beach. La Canada now moves on to play San Marino today in the finals.

Breaker's girls Katelyn Smith hits forehand return

(Top photo) Senior Sarah MacCallum “lifts-off” to serve during one of the crucial matches vs. La Canada

(Bottom photo) Katelyn Smith readies forehand return

 

