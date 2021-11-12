NewLeftHeader

 November 12, 2021

Fair Game 111221

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

After a difficult time fighting through the pandemic, the Festival of Arts announces that it’s alive and well

Tom new picLast Tuesday evening, I attended the Festival of Arts Annual Meeting on their grounds, outside, in the cold…brrrr. Several exciting pieces of news came out during the hour presentation that sort of warmed me up. 

First off, some people may not know that things were somewhat bleak for the Festival during COVID times. Okay, maybe more than bleak. One misstep, and the whole Festival/Pageant could have gone up in smoke.

It didn’t.

Fortunately, with a couple of correct lucky guesses, lots of prayers and many people keeping their respective fingers crossed, things managed to work out. In fact, Festival of Arts Treasurer Fred Sattler announced during the evening that the Festival increased assets year-over-year from operations by $2.2 million, while also carrying zero debt forward.

A huge collective “sigh” was either heard or imagined on my part. It was almost better than anyone could have expected.

Also during the meeting, Scholarship Chair Pat Kollenda announced that 16 students, in spite of last year’s challenges, would continue receiving scholarships on behalf of the Festival in the total amount of $30,900. And, despite not being able to handout any new high school scholarships this year, Pat promised their return next year.

Then finally, Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy announced that the theme for next summer’s Pageant will be “Wonderful World.” And, if the short video tease they ended the program showing was any indication, Laguna Beach is in store for another very special treat next year. 

The dates for 2022 are July 7 through September 3, with advance tickets going on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 1, online at www.pageanttickets.com or by calling 800.487.3378.

Buy early and buy often!

• • •

The Pageant of the Masters’ annual garage sale will now be open to the public and it sounds like fun. What’s being called “The Bizarre Bazaar” will be presented by the Da Vinci Guild on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Here’s a chance for everyone to purchase past props, costumes, artwork, books, memorabilia and ARTifacts from past Pageant of the Masters. One hundred percent of the proceeds goes to support the Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters, a 501(c)(3) non-for-profit organization.

The Da Vinci Guild was founded by the volunteers specifically to produce fundraising events for the sole benefit of the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach and Pageant of the Masters. This Guild’s activities are independent and separate from the Pageant or Festival management. 

For any questions, please contact Ed Hanke at 949.301.5427.

• • •

Surprise, surprise, more arts community news. Tuesday of this week, Laguna Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard, Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Bonnie Lythgoe Productions, benefiting GiveKidsPanto, announced the world premiere production of Robin Hood & Maid Marion: A Holiday Panto, written by Kris Lythgoe, choreography by Mason Trueblood and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe. 

The performances will begin on Friday, Dec. 3 and run through Sunday, Dec. 29 at the Laguna Playhouse.

The performers will include Michael James Ryan (Blood Rock, Into The Woods), who will star as Robin Hood, Sohm Kapila (The Morning Show) will star as Maid Marion, Andrew Lynford will be the Sheriff of Nottingham, Jo Osmond (Dumbo, Snow White and the Huntsman) as Sherwood Sprite and Jared Machado (Spring Awakening, Sister Act) as Will Scarlett

Of course, a panto is a “traditional fairy tale complete with songs, dances, jokes, exaggerated characters and lots of audience participation.” So, you can expect the Robin Hood to do his thing, robbing from the rich and giving back to the poor. 

But then factor in “a show packed full of boogie, comedy, action, audience participation and set to a soundtrack of Disco hits and dance anthems from the ‘70s, including such disco favorites as Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls,” The Bee Gees’ “Jive Talkin’,” “He’s the Greatest Dancer” by Sister Sledge and many more.

It promises to be fun!

You can book your tickets now at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

B-t-w, GiveKidsPanto is a Lythgoe Family Productions program with the mission to give every child in America the opportunity to experience live theater at the holidays.

• • •

The four-week long Pedal-ED, a career technical education awareness and scholarship ride, is expected to visit LBHS today (November 12). So far, the campaign has raised $11,000 of its $20,000 goal. The program is designed to assist students with covering costs so they can attend Orange Coast College, full time.

There’s a lot more to the program, so supporters and interested parties are encouraged to visit the Pedal-ED Scholarship Campaign at https://vitallinkmain-donation.funraise.org/.

 

