 Volume 13, Issue 91  |  November 12, 2021

A Day of Kindness tomorrow

On Saturday, Nov. 13, a “Day of Kindness” takes place in Laguna Beach from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the Cobblestone Area next to Main Beach. It’s a day where people are asked to rise up to bullying. Take the Human Connection Challenge, and turn off cellphones and make a human connection with strangers through eye-to-eye contact, meditations, conversations and dancing.

The Ability Awareness Project will make this their annual public event here in collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach.

Here’s a lineup of the day’s activities:

–9 a.m.-2 p.m. – HeARTsy Children’s activity table. They provide therapeutic art activities, music and kids’ yoga for the homeless, for at-risk youth and for special needs children. Their mission is “healing hearts through the arts.”

–10 a.m. – “Conversation in Kindness” with founder Shadi Pourkashef, KXFM’s Ed Steinfeld and Lisa Farber from Laguna Beach Vibe with The Creature of Kindness: Bigfoot.

–12 p.m. – Musical performance by Djembe Fusion

–2 p.m. – Musical performance by Yeggi Watts

–3 p.m. – Musical performance by Jason Feddy

–4 p.m. – Call and Response Devotional Chanting by the Enchanters

–4:45 p.m. – Sunset meditation focused on Forgiveness by Shadi Pourkashef and Geshe Tsewang Thinley blessing attendees with a chant on kindness, compassion and forgiveness

 

