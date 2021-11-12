NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 91  |  November 12, 2021

Join the Coldwell Banker® Toys for Tots Drive

Pass the love around this holiday season. Coldwell Banker® invites the community to show support for the local Toys for Tots program by delivering a new unwrapped toy to their local office or by making an online donation to the Toys for Tots Literacy Program. 

Now through Tuesday, Nov. 30, drop off your donations to the Coldwell Banker office located at 31582 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach on Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Since 1947, Toys for Tots, a Marine Corps-founded organization, has been collecting toys to ensure that children in need have gifts to open for the holidays. Coldwell Banker is also supporting their Literacy Program, an initiative to collect books and study materials to help children with disadvantages enhance their reading skills and academic prospects. To make a monetary donation, go here.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make a real difference in the community.

 

