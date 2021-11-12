NewLeftHeader

 November 12, 2021

Navy recognizes LBHS teacher for impact on former student

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Laguna Beach High School teacher Jonathan Todd was surprised in his classroom with the Impact Influencer Award, presented by the United States Navy. The award is given to “incredible educators as the Navy’s way of saying thank you” for having such a positive impact in the lives of certain well-rounded, driven individuals that enlist in the Navy.

Navy recognizes three

Courtesy of LBHS

LBHS teacher Jonathan Todd (center) with award from the U.S. Navy

One of Todd’s previous students, Jack Strickland, was accepted into the Navy’s Nuclear Engineering program, which is one of the hardest and most sought-after programs the Navy has to offer. The program entails a $38,000 signing bonus, 77 college credits towards an engineering degree, and the experience needed to translate well into a high-paying job. 

The Navy asks the program’s accepted applicants who their greatest influences were in high school and, for Strickland, Todd was the individual who really stood out and impacted his life.

Lynn Gregory, LBHS college career specialist, was overjoyed for Todd saying, “What an honor it is to witness this well-deserved recognition of Mr. Jonathan Todd. Year after year, Mr. Todd inspires and motivates seniors to be the best they can be – he is selfless, intentionally listening to students, bridging the gap between himself and their experiences, allowing them to flourish.”

“Mr. Todd is a well-respected educator on the LBHS Team,” added LBHS Principal Dr. Jason Allemann. “It’s awesome to see a guy that gives recognition to so many of our young adults on a daily basis get recognized himself for impacting students.”

 

