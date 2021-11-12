NewLeftHeader

The Plant Man: Bird of Paradise

By Steve Kawaratani

“Paradise is open to all kinds of hearts.” – Doug Larson

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Growing up during the mid-century in Laguna, I was blessed to watch my Oba-chan (grandmother), practice ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging. In contrast to western floral vase arrangements, ikebana is akin to a sculptural landscape. The result is a spatial form, with the intent of surprise through the use of unexpected color and texture, while conveying symbolism and seasonality.

Bird of Paradise (Strelitzia reginae)

Oba-chan favored designing with the Bird of Paradise (Strelitzia reginae), named for its close resemblance to an exotic orange, blue and white bird, which is peering from a cluster of vertical, thickened leaves. My father, Pete, grew crowded bird clumps in the garden and in containers, so his mother-in-law would have an ample supply of flowers from autumn through spring. 

Although the Strelitzia brings an appearance of being tropical with its exotic flowers, and it is related to the banana, the plant is native to South Africa. It has found its way to other subtropical climes that are found in Laguna and beyond, as a valued landscape shrub and florist’s flower.

The bird is a common sight in Laguna gardens

Bird of paradise grows trunkless up to five to six feet tall and wide, and the leaves range from 12 to 18 inches long. They prefer a sunny location, except in hotter regions, and blooms equally well in both the garden or in a container. The plant benefits from frequent feeding with a quality fertilizer.

Plants will bloom more profusely with crowded roots; dividing a plant will delay renewed flowering for a few seasons. The same holds true for container grown plants – the time to repot is when the fibrous roots have cracked open their home.

While pest issues are minimal, the usual suspects of mealybugs and scale may occasionally create infestations. The best remedy is washing with a suitable stream of water or if required, spraying with horticultural oil.

Oba-chan tried to explain that her flower arrangements contained the elements that represent heaven, man and Earth. While that essential truth was to elude me for another two decades, her heavenly Japanese cooking is a treasured memory that I still hold close more than 50 years since her passing.

See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

