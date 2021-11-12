Laguna’s Thanksgiving options are boundless
By Diane Armitage
Last year at this time, the State of California moved back in to “purple tier” status, which sent our Laguna Beach restaurateurs scrambling to figure out what to do with all of their Thanksgiving dining reservations.
This year, let’s hope we’re in for a more traditional Thanksgiving Day as several restaurants are already reporting near capacity for that day’s reservations.
Get the party started Thanksgiving Eve
On the night before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 24, Royal Hawaiian Fire Grill is ready to take in all those guests underfoot. When your visiting family and friends keep milling about your kitchen and getting in the way of your focused cranberry sauce mixing, shoo them on over to Royal’s dance party with Iridescent as their beats DJ from 8 p.m.-midnight.
Fewer restaurants open, take-out still flying
Fewer restaurants are open this year on Thanksgiving Day than in past years, so reservations are filling very quickly. Harvest at The Ranch Laguna Beach is filled to capacity; they’re not even taking any more parties for wait list. Splashes at the Surf & Sand is nearing capacity as is The Drake and Driftwood Kitchen.
“It seems like we haven’t even missed a step since the summer months,” Chef Rainer Schwarz told me. “We’re seeing earlier reservation activity this year for Thanksgiving. In previous years, people would wait to the last minute to book a reservation.”
Some restaurants that would usually be open have opted again for take-out dinners, all of which are selling like hotcakes.
Dining room & outdoor dining – Thanksgiving fare only…
(Please note: Tax and gratuity are in addition to any posted pricing).
C’est La Vie – Thanksgiving Five-course Prix Fixe Menu, 12-9 p.m. $69 per guest, $16 for kids under the age of 12.
With the restaurant’s recent installment of Chef Antonio Roa, I wasn’t surprised to see this five-course menu appear. Chef Antonio has spent the majority of his 30 years in the culinary field in 5 Star/Diamond resort restaurants and it shows with his Thanksgiving menu debut. It’s an Amuse Bouche start, Roasted Butternut Squash Bisque and salads for courses two and three, and four entrée options from Crab Meat Salmon Roulade to Diver Scallops, Filet Mignon and Chestnut Sage Stuffed Jidori Chicken Breast. Dessert options from their in-house bakery close the deal. Some a la carte menu items are also available.
To reserve: www.Cestlavierestaurant.com.
Choose pumpkin pie or other dessert selections from C’est la Vie’s extensive bakery
Driftwood Kitchen – Thanksgiving Buffet, 1-7 pm. $115 per guest and $19 for kids 12 and under.
No one can top the kind of buffet spread that Chef Rainer puts out. From chilled seafood to charcuterie towers, Seafood Action Stations and Carving Stations with Diestel Turkey and Greater Omaha Carved Prime Rib, it’s Thanksgiving and beyond. Kids will enjoy their own Kids’ Station and the Dessert Station looks like something out of Santa’s workshop.
To reserve: www.DriftwoodKitchen.com.
The rotisserie will be working overtime on Thanksgiving at Hendrix
Hendrix – Thanksgiving Buffet, 2-8 p.m. $75 per guest and $19 for kids under 12.
For the record, Chef Rainer’s Hendrix restaurant in Ocean Ranch is also doing a Thanksgiving Buffet. It may be a bit more streamlined, but it’s still serving up his buffet favorites, with an addition of Scottish Salmon Filet in the Carving Station.
To reserve: www.HendrixOC.com.
Larsen at Hotel Laguna – Thanksgiving Four-course Prix Fixe Menu, $150 per person, $25 for kids under 10 years of age.
This grand dame of Laguna has to be overwhelmed with joy to see her people visiting again. The chef of the newest (and oldest) restaurant in town, Craig Strong said, “Thanksgiving should feel like a Norman Rockwell painting of classic comfort…juicy roasted Mary’s Organic Turkey, stuffing like my mom would make, creamy potatoes and gravy that sings in your memories. Of course, bigger portions are a requirement on a day of feasting.”
Start with an arugula and radicchio salad followed with spiced squash soup. Choose from options in entrées including Sautéed Salmon, Beef Short Rib, Vegetable Pot au Feu or Roasted Mary’s Turkey. Dessert takes you back to Dickens’ days with Date Pudding with Cinnamon Crumble and Toffee Sauce.
To reserve: Go directly through OpenTable for LARSEN.
Las Brisas – Thanksgiving Three-course Prix Fixe Menu, $80 per person.
Get started with Red Pumpkin Soup or Lobster Salad before diving into one of five entrée choices, from Chile-Rubbed Turkey to Steak & Lobster Enchiladas or Filet of Beef. Three dessert choices round out your meal.
To reserve: www.LasBrisasLagunaBeach.com.
Lumberyard – Thanksgiving Three-course Prix Fixe Menu, 3-7 pm, $75 per person.
Owner Cary Redfearn and Chef Primo Tavares are at their creative best again this year with starters ranging from Butternut Squash Soup to Herbed Goat Cheese Ravioli and entrées that include Diestel Farms Turkey, Angus Filet Mignon and Miso Marinated Costa Rican Sea Bass. Desserts include the traditional Pumpkin Pie and my favorite dessert in town – the Lumberyard Apple Cobbler.
To reserve: www.LumberyardLB.com.
Lumberyard’s most memorable comfort food, the Apple Cobbler
Selanne Steak Tavern – Thanksgiving Three-course Prix Fixe Menu, 12-8 p.m., $135 per adult, $40 for kids between the ages of 4-12.
Choose from appetizers such as Kabocha Squash Soup and Caesar Salad and entrées that include Kurobuta Leg of Ham, Prime Ribeye Roast and Mary’s Farm Heritage Turkey. Sides are served family style and desserts include choices of Pumpkin Tart or Warm Apple Streusel Bar.
To reserve: www.SelanneSteakTavern.com.
Splashes at Surf & Sand Resort – Thanksgiving Four-course Prix Fixe Menu, 12-8 pm, $125 per person.
Choose appetizers and salads or soups for your starters. Entrées include Diestel Farm Turkey, Bristol Scallops, Chef Ron’s famous Braised Short Rib and Charcoal Nette (nette being a pasta not unlike a lasagna noodle). Choose between a Pumpkin Tart or Chocolate Ginger Snap Mousse for dessert.
To reserve: www.SurfandSandResort.com/Splashes.
The Drake Laguna Beach – Thanksgiving Three-course Prix Fixe Menu, 2-8 p.m., $75 per person.
The first for this immensely popular eatery, Chef Nick Gstrein tells me that the team decided to open for Thanksgiving this year “because the demand seemed to be in place.” They’ve already filled most of the reservations, but a few seats can still be had. Aside from the prix fixe menu (which Nick is just finishing), a few a la carte menu items will be available, too. Live music will, of course, be in play.
To reserve: www.TheDrakeLaguna.com.
One of several entrées on The Drake Thanksgiving Prix Fixe Menu
The Loft, Montage Laguna Beach – Thanksgiving Four-course Prix Fixe Menu, 12-9 p.m., $160 per person. Choose starters such as Kuri Squash Bisque or Truffle Risotto, and choose from three entrées – Diestel Ranch Turkey, Niman Ranch Rib Eye or Local Black Cod. Dessert options, too, of course.
To reserve: www.MontageHotels.com/LagunaBeach.
Dining room & outdoor dining – regular menu
GG’s Bistro – As GG’s Co-Owner Francesca told me, “Save a turkey, eat Turkish!” Enjoy the full menu fare from 11:30 a.m. to an early close at 5:30 p.m. Reservations recommended at www.GGsCafeBistro.com.
GG’s Bistro buttery Sea Bass
Orange Inn – Rest assured, the ol’ O.I. will be serving up your favorite breakfast and lunch items until 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Thai Brothers – Our popular Thai restaurant will be open, but I haven’t been able to confirm its operating hours on Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving to go
Thanksgiving never had it so good last year when restaurants throughout Laguna Beach participated in the creative endeavor of prepping and boxing up ready-roasted turkeys and all their fixings. It proved such a hit that a few restaurants are reinventing their illustrious take-out menus again.
Broadway by Amar Santana – Order by Thursday, Nov. 18 at 2 pm. Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 24 between 3-5 p.m. Broadway is closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Chef Amar’s $395 Thanksgiving To-Go package includes a 16-18-lb. Roasted Mary’s Farm Turkey, “Santana Famous Italian Sausage Cornbread Stuffing” and all the side dish fixings, including Roasted Squash and Banana Soup and four choices of desserts.
To order: www.BroadwaybyAmarSantana.com.
Brussels Bistro – Order by Monday, Nov. 22 and pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 24 between 3-7 p.m. at the Laguna Beach or San Clemente locations. Brussels Bistro is closed on Thanksgiving Day.
In my opinion, the reigning champions of the great and flavorful take-out, Brussels chefs are at it again with a Thanksgiving family meal for four for just $69. It’s roasted turkey with all the fixings and an assortment of desserts (four chocolate mousse, four tiramisu, four macarons).
To order: www.BrusselsBistro.com (scroll down for their Thanksgiving package)
Wow your crowd with hearty and beautifully tasteful side dishes for your Thanksgiving feast from Brussels Bistro
Lumberyard – Although Lumberyard is open for Thanksgiving dining, it is also offering a limited number of take-out orders of the same great Thanksgiving menu. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 23 by calling in your order.
Nirvana Grille – Order by Monday, Nov. 22 at 9 pm. Pick up Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 between 1-3 p.m. (designate your pickup window when ordering). Nirvana Grille is closed for in-house dining on Thanksgiving Day.
Chef Lindsay Smith is, perhaps, the most industrious of them all with three pages of Thanksgiving a la carte options at her website. (You’ll find Roasted Turkey and Steelhead Salmon on page 2). Shop ‘til you drop, and don’t forget the house-crafted desserts.
To order: www.NirvanaGrille.com.
Hendrix – Order by Monday, Nov. 22; pick up on Thanksgiving Day.
Although Hendrix is in Ocean Ranch (by Cinepolis and Trader Joe’s), there’s nothing wrong with sending our love to Chef Rainer, who also is the guy in charge for Driftwood Kitchen and The Deck Laguna Beach. This “everything in” dinner – whole roasted turkey with everything from Parker House rolls to pumpkin pie – feeds 8-10 people for $275. Hendrix is also open for in-house dining on Thanksgiving Day.
To order: www.HendrixOC.com.
Restaurants closed on Thanksgiving
