 Volume 13, Issue 91  |  November 12, 2021

Gratitude theme at Messy Church 111221

Looking for ways to add to your family’s holiday traditions? Come to this month’s Messy Church on Sunday, Nov. 14 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church (LBUMC). You will find a recipe for happy living by enjoying creative crafts, stories and play, as well as a communal meal.

Everyone is invited to join the intergenerational, interactive spiritual exploration, which will emphasize that Gr-Attitude Equals ThanksLiving.

Gratitude theme participants

Courtesy of Laguna Beach United Methodist Church

Participants work on a project during last year’s November Messy Church

“We will create welcoming place cards and centerpieces and take a sensory walk through the textures and scents of autumn,” said Barbara Crowley, the leader of Messy Church at LBUMC. “We’ll also ponder a Bible story of gratitude.”

“Messy Church is for people of all ages and stages,” added Crowley. “Our activities reflect an inclusive God of joy who wants people to have the fullness of life. A meal is always offered.”

A $5 donation per family is requested, but not required. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information, visit www.lbumc.org/ministries.

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach, just up the street from the Gelson’s Shopping Center. It is a Reconciling Congregation.

 

