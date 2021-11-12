NewLeftHeader

Damaged banners to be removed or restored 111221

Damaged banners to be removed or restored, anonymous donor pays for name corrected plaque of city’s oldest public art sculpture

By SARA HALL

Following a discussion and unanimous approval by a city commission this week, damaged banners in the public art collection will be removed and/or restored, a plaque with the correct name of a historic sculpture will be paid for by an anonymous donor and the 2022 city hall first-floor exhibition was set.

On Monday, Nov. 8, the Arts Commission approved the deaccession of 16 banners, including the two smaller banners by city hall, and recommended restoration of five banners from the city’s temporary art collection.

It’s due to issues regarding the banner’s condition, including weathered or chipped paint and torn material, explained Arts Program Coordinator Michael McGregor. 

“Just overall degradation that happens within that natural exposure that they go through every year,” he said. 

The City of Laguna Beach’s annual banner competition selects local artists to create original, hand-painted 4-foot by 16-foot banners which are displayed from light poles throughout the city during the summer. The collection currently includes 55 banners as well as two smaller 2-foot by 4-foot banners which are displayed from light poles in front of city hall.

The banners are considered temporary and have an expected life span of seven years. They are cleaned annually following removal at the end of each summer, and then inspected by an Arts Commission subcommittee. 

To preserve the integrity and quality of the collection, damaged banners are removed from the collection via the city’s deaccession process. 

The banner subcommittee met on October 26 to review the condition of the banners, which were inspected for wear including tears or damage to the banner material, paint chipping and cracking and excessive fading of color. 

The subcommittee recommended removing 16 banners by the following artists: Christopher Claiborne (2008); Christopher Claiborne (2010); Colleen Corbet (2010); Al Esquerra (2011); Roger Folk (2005); Robin Heirs (2015); Victoria Killeen (2013); Larissa Marantz (2009); Jesse Miller (2005); Patrick Moran (2013); Michael Ravetti (2013); Ann-Liv Scott (2009); Jeffrey Skarvan (2015); Mike Tauber (1999); Cliff Wassmann (2011); and Elliot Whalen (2011).

Deaccession starts with informing the individual artists of the condition of their piece and offering a date when they can be retrieved. To expedite the retrieval process, a date and time window will be appointed for all contacted artists to recover their banners from the collection.

Next, the city will publicly post a notice of deaccessioning and collection date via Stu News and a press release.

After 30 days from notification, unclaimed banners are removed.

damaged banners examples

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Examples of some of the damaged banners 

McGregor shared several examples of damaged banners that are “beyond recoverable,” some with large, severe tears and others with paint that’s almost entirely disappeared. Banners displayed at Main Beach also typically get “more attention” from the birds, he added.

Damaged banners less than seven years old are typically offered back to the artist for restoration, depending on severity. Artists are offered a $200 stipend for successful restoration and return of the banners.

The subcommittee recommended restoration of five banners that fall within the expected seven-year lifespan by artists: Carole Boller (2016); Al Esquerra (2015); Al Esquerra (2018); Ron Geisman (2019); and Bud Herrera (2021).

With the successful restoration of the recommended banners, there would be 39 banners total on display, with up to four more being added in 2022.

The subcommittee noted the wear of the two smaller banners, which were created more than two decades ago, and recommended the 2023 competition include two new 2-foot by 6-foot banners for in front of city hall.

Commissioner Pat Kollenda supported the entire recommendation, particularly replacing the two small banners. 

“It’s time that we had something new,” in that location, she said.

Damaged banners Boy and Dog

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The sculpture in Jahraus Park, currently titled “Boy and Dog” 

Also during Monday’s meeting, the commission unanimously accepted an anonymous donation and approved the purchase of a bronze plaque to correct the name of the oldest sculpture in the city’s public art collection.

On October 25, the commission agreed to move forward with correcting the name following a request by resident Skip Hellewell to retitle the sculpture by Ruth Peabody at Jahraus Park. The statue, “Boy and Dog,” is mislabeled and the true story behind the artwork has been lost and misconstrued over the years, Hellewell explained at the October meeting. 

After reading the November 2 Stu News article about the sculpture and plans for the plaque, an anonymous donor contacted the city and offered to pay for the creation, shipping and installation, Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl explained on Monday. Cost of the plaque is listed as $425.

The plaque will be 5 inches by 10 inches with raised letters. It will likely take several months to arrive, due to issues accessing materials, Poeschl noted. 

It will read: “City of Laguna Beach/November 19, 1933/“Girl With Dog” Ruth Peabody/Isadora Kerr, a social worker in the Settlement Movement, commissioned noted sculptress Ruth Peabody to create Laguna Beach’s first public art as a memorial to her sister Helen. Funded in memory of Helen Weiser, who loved dogs.”

The wording of the plaque is fabulous, said Commissioner Suzi Chauvel.

“They really got everything in there with very few words,” she said. 

Credit goes to Hellewell, who brought the idea forth and narrowed down the history of the statue to fit the plaque, Commission Chair Adam Schwerner and others agreed. 

Hellewell previously explained the story behind the sculpture. Helen Weiser was an aspiring artist who moved to Laguna Beach from Philadelphia. She suffered from depression and died by suicide in 1932, according to family history and old newspaper articles. To honor her memory, Weiser’s sister, Isadora Kerr, commissioned local artist Ruth Peabody to create “Girl and Dog.” Weiser loved dogs, was active in Laguna’s Humane Society and was Peabody’s student.

The statue was created and the city made it part of the development of Jahraus Park and in an effort to create a village entrance, Hellewell explained. 

Although the new plaque will be slightly larger than the usual size in order to accommodate the text, it will still use the same standard format and layout of information as other city plaques.

Also on Monday, commissioners approved the schedule for the 2022 city hall first-floor exhibition.

The Cultural Arts Department utilizes the first-floor hallways of city hall as a year-round exhibition space for local arts organizations and city-sponsored competitions. The various exhibitions serve to enhance the interior space of city hall with high-quality art from local artists and arts organizations as well as engage members of the community to show support for the arts and local government.

City staff coordinates with organizations to install and remove exhibitions during hours that city hall is closed to the public. Exact dates may be subject to change based on the availability of organizations’ staff.

The approved 2022 schedule: Festival of Arts Permanent Collection, November 19-January 14, 2022; Laguna College of Art & Design MFA, January 15-March 4, 2022; Art That’s Small at City Hall, March 5-April 16, 2022, with a tentative reception on April 7, 2022; The Artist Fund at Festival of Arts, April 17-June 17, 2022, but requested through June 28, 2022; Community Art Project, June 18-July 29, 2022; Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, July 30-September 23, 2022; Juried Fine Art, September 24-November 18, 2022, with a reception on November 3, 2022; Festival of Arts Permanent Collection, November 19, 2022-January 13, 2023; and Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition, December 1-30.

Earlier in the meeting, commissioners also heard updates about cultural arts funding from Laguna Plein Air Painters Association and Laguna Dance Festival, and discussed the installation of ribbons acknowledge World AIDS Day on December 1.

 

