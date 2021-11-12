NewLeftHeader

 November 12, 2021

Dennis' Tidbits

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

The complexities of weather; La Niña is the enemy

Dennis 5They were calling for 80 at the Beach here on Wednesday but which Wednesday were they talking about?! All I see here at 10 a.m. is gray and gloomy. At this time, they’re calling for mid to upper 80s from Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Yeah, right. I’ll believe it when I see it. Quit teasin’ and start pleasin’.

La Niña is unwelcome, and it’s time for the “enemy” to pack her bags and hit the road here on Junevember the 10th, but at this time there’s no sign of her leaving anytime soon. La Niña has pushed all of the warm tropical waters of the Eastern Pacific far to the west into the Western Pacific. That means a continuation of the extreme drought conditions in Central and Southern California for the upcoming winter rainy season. If you’ll remember, last season was Southern California’s third driest on record.

So, let’s talk some more about our friend El Niño who’s been missing in action for several years now.

What’s happening in the atmosphere during El Niño:

Several aspects of the atmosphere’s behavior are remarkable and entirely unique to the ENSO [El Niño-Southern Oscillation] phenomena. Some normally and tropical habitats are transformed into virtual gardens during El Niño. Abundant and reliable rains in other tropical regions become sparse and intermittent during El Niño. Extreme climates have also been experienced in the higher latitudes during ENSO, although these are by no means unique to ENSO. 

One marvels that the atmosphere, especially thousands of miles remote from the equatorial Pacific, knows about the modest warming of those waters during El Niño. Yet, all regions of the globe are not equally affected, nor is ENSO’s impact uniform throughout the year. How do we understand these atmospheric manifestations of ENSO?

A meteorological view of the ENSO phenomena offers some answers. A meteorological point of view does not explain ENSO itself; for that, one needs to account for the origin of the oceanic conditions and the coupled interaction of the ocean and the atmosphere is central to that problem.

So how does the atmosphere “know” about El Niño? It is useful to imagine a chain of atmospheric processes with each link in the chain carrying information from the local vicinity of the El Niño sea surface temperatures (SST) anomalies throughout the global climate system. 

The first link is the tropical response of rain-producing cumulonimbus, critical because deep convection is the principal agent for exchanging heat from the Earth’s surface and thereby communicating El Niño’s presence to the free atmosphere. Wet tropical climates tend to coincide with the warm pool SST area in the western Pacific and the continental monsoons. 

During El Niño, rainfall increases over a distance of several thousands of miles along the equator from the central to the eastern Pacific in response to the warming of the underlying SSTs. Reduced rainfall occurs on the periphery of this wet zone, and even the continental monsoons are not spared ENSO’s influence. 

The opposite effect tends to be experienced during La Niña, although the west-east scale of rainfall anomalies over the equatorial Pacific is somewhat reduced compared to warm events. Had enough? Me too. We’ll discuss the second link in the chain in the next edition of Stu News

For now, ALOHA!

 

