 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 110921

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

Sunrise, sunset 

Dennis 5Here on Sunday, our sunrise occurred at 6:14 a.m. and sunset at 4:51 p.m., Pacific Standard Time – which will be the case until the second Sunday of March 2022. I’ve never been a big fan of it getting dark so early. Our earliest sunset is yet to come, and that will happen on December 8-10 with a sunset of approximately 4:42 p.m. at our latitude. The sun won’t set until 5 p.m. or later until around January 9, 2022. Our latest sunrise at our latitude will happen at approx. 6:58 a.m., and that will occur from roughly December 30 to about January 14, 2022. So, we’ll be mired in the Dark Ages for a couple of months.

Our local marine layer has really worn out its welcome this year as it is entering the second week of November, and it was overcast once again this morning. It’s called a temperature inversion which means that there’s a lid of warmer air on top of colder air near the surface. That condition has been running the show for days. There’s a flat pressure gradient from a weak ridge of high pressure overhead, and it’s just strong enough to keep incoming weather makers from reaching us. 

However, it’s not strong enough to create an offshore wind to scour out the atmosphere, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. This coming week, high pressure will strengthen early – with warmer and drier weather and offshore winds from the northeast with temps into the low 80s even here at the beach. That would be most welcome.

So, for right now – and the foreseeable future – we’re locked into a strong La Niña pattern, which I not so fondly call “The Enemy,” but let’s cover some more stuff about El Niño, our friend. As the El Niño event begins, the easterly winds near the Equator relax, thus reducing the amount of upwelling and allowing the western warm water to move eastward. As time goes on, the warm pool in the Western Pacific grows and expands eastward toward the Central Pacific. 

Detailed monitoring of recorded El Niño episodes has revealed that once the warmest water has reached the International Dateline, anomalous convection usually appears in that region, accompanied by a weakening of the Equatorial easterlies. This pattern typically occurs during the boreal winter (June-August) and may be preceded or followed by a warming which causes the Inter-tropical Convergence Zone to move farther south than normal. That condition contributes to enhanced rainfall across Equador and Northern Peru, thus producing the “years of abundance.”

In determining the atmospheric status of the tropical Pacific, climatologists devised the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) which is the standardized sea level pressure difference between Darwin, Australia and Tahiti, French Polynesia in the Central Pacific (Tahiti minus Darwin). Thus, when the surface pressure is high at Darwin and low at Tahiti, the SOI is negative (El Niño). Conversely, when the surface pressure is low at Darwin and high at Tahiti, the SOI is positive. 

When the SOI is strongly positive, cooler than normal equatorial water appears throughout the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. This is called a cold episode or La Niña, “Little Girl.” Climatologists prefer to use the acronym ENSO (El Niño Southern Oscillation) to describe the warm (El Niño) and cold (La Niña) episodes that periodically occur across the tropical Pacific. 

More on that next time. Take notes; there’ll be a quiz in the morning. 

See you again on Friday, stay healthy and ALOHA!

 

