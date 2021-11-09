NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

Ken’s Jewelry Store – a unique downtown gem for more than four decades 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The length of Forest Avenue boasts three longstanding and cherished merchants – Bushard’s Pharmacy, Ken’s Jewelry and Fawn Memories. Together, they total an unbelievable 137 years in business. The charming two-story Swiss Chalet next to Peppertree parking lot houses Ken’s Jewelry Store, owned by jewelry designer Ken Lauher and his wife Carol, who is in charge of operations.

Over the past 44 years, the quaint historical structure, built by local Roland E. Hay, has morphed into what it is today – an instantly recognizable downtown treasure. 

Ken’s Jewelry specializes in fine jewelry with creations in 14KT and 18KT and platinum, set with precious gemstones such as diamonds, opals, pearls and tanzanite, and inlaid with colorful stones of turquoise, lapis lazuli, mother of pearl and more. Diamond setting, stone remounting and repair jobs are also offered. 

It’s a wonderland of exquisite wearable works of art.

Ken's jewelry exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

In business since 1977 

The oldest standing commercial building in Laguna Beach, Ken’s Jewelry is a piece of Laguna’s history. The photographs on the store walls show Forest Avenue and the store, which was built in 1916 of brick, at different points in time (all the way back to Model T cars). It started as Whistler and Son Grocers. A 1939 remodeling provided its present styling. A second remodeling in 1981 gave the aging edifice a facelift and a second story.

“During World War II, the building also served as a Red Cross hospital,” Lauher said. 

It’s well worth the trip to the shop just to see the pictures of Forest Avenue in its bygone days. It’s also fun to see the everchanging vignettes that Lauher stages in his store windows.

Ken's jewelry couple

Click on photo for a larger image

The Lauhers have been married 42 years 

From Texas to California 

Just as the store has been through revisions, Lauher’s journey as jewelry designer and store owner has seen its own shifts.

From El Paso, TX, Lauher came to California to join the Merchant Marines during the Vietnam War. “I soon found out that being in the Merchant Marines didn’t make me exempt from the draft, so I enrolled at Orange Coast College and took a full load of classes,” Lauher said. “At that time, men were exempt if they took a full load of classes and maintained a ‘C’ average.”

He then transferred to California State Long Beach and earned a BA in Design and Theater.

“I didn’t start designing jewelry until I got out of college,” he said. “I couldn’t find a job. I had to be part of a union.”

Lauher met Carol at Cal Neva Lodge which is so named because it’s half in California and half in Nevada. She was there during the summer selling land in Florida.

After learning to cut gems in Reno, NV, Lauher then came to California and worked in the San Francisco area. “In the ‘70s, I learned about the Arts and Crafts movement in Southern California and I came down here to Laguna,” he said. 

Ken's jewelry tanzanite

Click on photo for a larger image

Custom designed tanzanite ring 

“I started at the Sawdust Festival in 1976 and also exhibited at arts and crafts shows in Beverly Hills, and I did some in Northern California,” Lauher continued. “The Arts and Crafts movement was big, but Southern California was more supportive. I did quite a few shows in the late ‘70s and ‘80s. I won an award at the Westwood Art Show. At the time, lots of Laguna artists did other shows as well.”

During that time, he continued to exhibit at the Sawdust, but has been on a leave of absence for the last two years.

Building transformation

In 1977, Lauher bought the ground floor building – which had been a law office in the ‘60s and ‘70s – from Attorney Marshall Beach. 

Then in 1980, he obtained the permit to expand and started building the upper floor. “It wasn’t an easy task. We worked with local builder Roland Hay for the remodel, and we left the front of the store the same. He’d worked on many projects in town and built a two-story booth for me at the Sawdust Festival. It was huge.” 

Ken's jewelry drawings

Click on photo for a larger image

Transformation of the building over time

With no formal construction training, Lauher got into the nitty gritty of the project. “I did a lot of the building with the help of friend, Dan Thomas and the construction crew. We closed the bottom floor for nine months, and it took two years to complete the project.” 

They installed Koa wood from Hawaii, which is now protected and is not available,” Lauher added. “My nephew Jim helped with the project, and we embedded semi-precious stones into the Koa wood.

Downstairs is the showroom, and the work room and offices are housed upstairs. 

Along with their building, the Lauhers have a long history here as well.   

Their daughter Bri went all through school in Laguna. “Bri went to TOW and LBHS, and she was involved in a lot of activities, including tap dancing and jazz,” Lauher said. “She used to go to pre-school at the Presbyterian Church across the street and we’d see her at lunchtime.”

Bri lives in San Francisco and the Lauhers have a 2-year-old granddaughter. “Bri visits often and continues to love Laguna,” Carol said.

Although he is busy working much of the time, Lauher does have a passion for vintage cars. One of his prize possessions is a 1957 Chevy, which he’s had for three years. He shares that passion with car buff George Nelson of Fawn Memories, who has a 1956 Chevy.

Ken's jewelry discovery

Click on photo for a larger image

Lauher appeared on the Travel Channel show on “Fire Agate” 

Looking back at 2020, Lauher said. “We closed for a few months. Then we were open only two days a week by appointment only, and not open to the general public.” His business is 60% visitors and 40% local. 

“Since COVID, business is only 50%of what it was. Metal prices have also gone sky-high,” Lauher said. 

However, the holidays are coming, and conveniently, jewelry is a great stocking stuffer. So, wander by and say, “Hello,” and do some one-stop shopping.

Ken’s Jewelry Store is located at 326 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.kensjewelrystore.net or call 949.494.0508.

 

