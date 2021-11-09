NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

Laguna Playhouse holiday performances are sure to entertain

Laguna Playhouse will ring in the holidays with five joyous experiences that celebrate the season as only the Playhouse can. 

Share in some outrageous holiday cheer with the always underdressed, The Skivvies; come spend time with Sister for a hilarious religious experience; take in the iconic sounds of Christmas with the music of the legendary Carpenters; enjoy a New Year’s Eve tradition (and the perfect start to 2022) with the always hilarious Rita Rudner; and start the New Year with a bit of Americana through the harmonic sounds of the Folk Legacy.

Here’s the lineup:

Laguna Playhouse The Skivvies

The Skivvies – “Say It Ain’t Snow”

The Skivvies – “Say It Ain’t Snow” on Monday, Dec. 6 and Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The Skivvies are back! Broadway’s Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley return to the Laguna Playhouse for two nights of the most outrageous holiday show of the season. This undie-rock, comedy pop, award-winning duo perform stripped-down, mashed-up versions of holiday favorites and more. Expect to see ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments. Tickets are $51-$61. Vaccinated only performances.

Laguna Playhouse Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas, Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas

Merry Christmas, Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas on Monday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Long ago and oh so far away…the world fell in love with the Carpenters and their era-defining repertoire of songs. Led by Michelle Berting Brett and accompanied by her Nashville band, this show celebrates the biggest hits of one of the most successful recording acts of all time, and a full complement of their classic Christmas repertoire. Tickets are $71-$86. Vaccinated only performances.

Laguna Playhouse Sisters

Sister’s Christmas Catechism

Sister’s Christmas Catechism on Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. It’s “CSI: Bethlehem” in this holiday mystery extravaganza from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages – whatever happened to the Magi’s gold? Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production has been vaccinated, masked and is ready to take on Christmas in a very Sister way. Tickets are $46. Vaccinated only performances and masks required.

Laguna Playhouse Rita

Rita Rudner’s Happy Vaccinated New Year’s Eve!

Rita Rudner’s Happy Vaccinated New Year’s Eve! on Friday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. Join superstar comedienne Rita Rudner for her sixth annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Rudner is back to usher in a hilarious start to 2022. Not only one of America’s top comedians, she is also a New York Times bestselling author, as well as an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer and actress. Tickets are $105-$131. Vaccinated only performance.

Laguna Playhouse Folk

Folk Legacy Trio

Folk Legacy Trio on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. Folk Legacy Trio brings together the talents of George Grove, Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins to sing the great songs of the folk era. They have been involved with the music of the great Folk Era since its very beginning, sharing stages with the best-known names of the folk era – Peter Paul & Mary, Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Barry McGuire, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, The Chad Mitchell Trio, The Mamas & The Papas, The Association, John Sebastian, Josh White Jr., The Limeliters, Glenn Yarbrough, The Kingston Trio and Pete Seeger. These are the friends and memories the Folk Legacy Trio bring to life with the memorable and exciting music of the Great American Folksong Book™. Tickets are $56-$71. Vaccinated only performances.

All performances take place at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Mondays-Saturdays: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information on all shows and programming, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

