 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

Ninth Annual Art & Nature kicks off FP 110921

Ninth Annual Art & Nature kicks off at Laguna Art Museum with three new exhibitions, lecture

Last Thursday, Nov. 4, attendees at the Laguna Art Museum (LAM) were treated to a peek at the exhibitions that will be on display until the new year. The 2021 Art & Nature Festival features exhibition Any-Instant-Whatever by artist Rebeca Méndez, and two additional exhibitions A Fanciful World: Jessie Arms Botke and Sky Space Time Change

Art & Nature is a multidisciplinary exploration of art’s various engagements with the natural world and provides a unique opportunity for the Southern California community to come together for a festival of art and ideas.

Bold, decorative studies of exotic birds and flowers are the subject of Jessie Arms Botke’s most notable paintings. A Fanciful World examines work from different periods of Botke’s career and travels, including a magnificent 29-foot-long mural that once adorned the Oaks Hotel in Ojai, CA. 

ninth annual clock

Courtesy of LAM

Craig Stecyk’s “Northwest Passage” from the museum’s permanent collection 

Sky Space Time Change presents paintings, prints, sculpture and photography from Laguna Art Museum’s permanent collection curated as a complement to this year’s Art & Nature feature installation. Viewers will experience the beaches of Frank Cuprien, McClelland Barclay and Tom Wudl to the cosmic visions of Lita Albuquerque and Helen Lundeberg. 

This year’s Art & Nature featured artist, Rebeca Méndez, presents Any-Instant-Whatever, a multimedia experience depicting a contemplation of a day in Los Angeles that captures a cloud-rich sky above the lively city and its inhabitants. According to Méndez, the sky and the sun in Los Angeles are both great unifying forces, infusing a certain relaxed Southern Californian style in its people, as well as equalizers, whose light and warmth caress everyone. People in Los Angeles from all walks of life experience the same sky – something we all have in common. It is a multimedia experience depicting a contemplation of a day in Los Angeles that captures a cloud-rich sky above the lively city and its inhabitants. 

ninth annual rebeca

Courtesy of LAM

Rebeca Méndez

Any-Instant-Whatever is a two-channel, 90-minute looping video captured in Los Angeles in winter 2019-2020. Integral to this installation is a sound piece composed by Drew Schnurr created from playing crystal bowls tuned with water, digitized and played back in layers. It pays homage to philosopher Henri-Louis Bergson, whose ideas around duration and time-space have inspired Méndez’s work for decades

Méndez is an artist, designer and chair of the Design Media Arts department at UCLA, where she is also director of the CounterForce Lab. Her research and practice investigate design and media art in public spaces, critical approaches to public identities and landscape and artistic projects based on field investigation methods. In addition to her many great permanent public commissions, including two for the Metro Art Crenshaw/LAX project and three for the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, Méndez’s work is represented in numerous public and private collections. Among them are the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Nevada Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art of Oaxaca in Mexico, the El Paso Museum of Art and Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. From 2017 through 2019 she served as selecting committee member for the “Pritzker Emerging Environmental Genius Award.”

ninth annual any instant

Courtesy of LAM

“Any-Instant-Whatever” on exhibit until April 25, 2022

Just added to the Art & Nature lineup is Jean Stern on The Life and Art of Jessie Arms Botke on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. Join Stern, noted art historian and Director Emeritus of the Irvine Museum, as he delves into the fanciful world of artist Jessie Arms Botke. Stern has served on the board of directors of the California Art Club, the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association and is on the advisory board of the California Heritage Museum. 

ninth annual birds

Photo by Dianne Russell

Mural by Botke that adorned the walls of the Oak Hotel in Ojai, CA

In 2017, Stern received the designation of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, awarded by the French Ministry of Culture. He received the award in recognition of his lifelong work in the visual arts. He has also received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, the Plein Air Painters of America and from Plein-Air Magazine at the Third Annual Plein Air Convention in 2014.

Laguna Art Museum is proud to partner with four local galleries and community partners each presenting nature-themed exhibitions: Susi Q Senior Center, Kelsey Michaels Fine Art, Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and Community Arts Project at Wells Fargo.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information about activities and tickets, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org or call 949.494.8971.

 

